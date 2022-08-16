NORTH ANDOVER — Chris Nobile announced his resignation from the Select Board at their meeting on Monday night, with his departure becoming official at midnight.
Nobile said he had sold his house in North Andover, where he has lived for 27 years, and was moving to Ogunquit, Maine with his family.
"My wife has retired and is a full time glass artist," Nobile said later in an email. "I’m still enjoying my work as the Senior Regional Manager for Newrez, but have a bit more time now."
Along with serving on the Select Board for several terms, Nobile has also been a member of the School and Finance committees over the past 15 years.
"I've always seen these positions not as an individual effort, or career, but as part of a relay team," he said. "Doing my part as others have before me, taking that baton and running the course, then handing off to the next person."
His fellow board members eventually turned to the task of deciding how, or whether, to fill his position, but not before thanking Nobile for his years of service to the town.
"Your commitment to the schools and to the finances of this town and to the master plan and making sure that it gets implemented really has touched this community and will impact the generations to come," said Select Board member Laura Bates.
Leaving Nobile's spot on the five-member board open until the next municipal election on March 28, 2023, when his term expires, may turn out to be the board's easiest choice.
Board clerk Rosemary Smedile suggested that, given the board's makeup, going with four members probably wouldn't alter the outcome of many debates.
But Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues also outlined two other courses of action for them to consider, starting with holding an election.
A special election could be called at the board's next meeting on Sept. 12, she said, which would require 64 days between its announcement and a vote, which would then take place on November 15.
"We do have some concerns regarding logistics, staff and cost, just because we are in the midst of state and national elections," Murphy-Rodrigues said.
Along with the potential confusion created by holding one election shortly after another, a separate set of ballots and envelopes would have to be printed, while new voting legislation has expanded early voting and voting by mail.
"If two ballots came back in the same envelope, we'd have to reject them both," Murphy-Rodrigues said. "We just think that there's so much opportunity for voter confusion that it could end up being a voter suppression issue."
Holding an election that would follow all the protocols and the same timeline as a regular election would result in votes being cast on March 7, three weeks before the election that's already been scheduled.
The third option would be for the board to appoint a new member, after holding an application period and conducting interviews. Murphy-Rodrigues stressed that this would be a public process, and applicants would need to recognize that the information they provided would become public.
After a candidate was chosen, a public hearing would be held where members of the public could comment, and the board would vote by roll call.
After all these options were discussed, none were taken off the table. The board agreed to decide at the next meeting whether to open up an application process, which could result in an appointment by October 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.