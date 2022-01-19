SALEM, N.H. — Nominations are being sought for the John P. Ganley Community Service Award. It’s a tradition honored annually at the St. Patrick’s Day Memorial Award Luncheon at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem.
This year it will be on Thursday, March 17.
For 31 years the luncheon has been held in memory of former Salem Police Chief John P. Ganley. It was canceled, however, in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The award winner was Patrick Hargreaves, and he will be honored at this year’s event along with this year’s award recipient.
Nominees should exhibit concern, involvement and leadership in Salem, while providing inspiration to others through his or her dedication, integrity and courage.
Nomination forms are available at the Club or can be downloaded online at www.salembgc.org/ganley-luncheon.
Completed forms can be mailed to the Club or emailed to ddolloff@salembgc.org. The deadline is Feb. 11.
Reservations are required to attend the luncheon. Tickets are $50 per person or $500 for a table with 10 seats. For more information, contact Denise Dolloff at 603-898-7709 x16 or email ddolloff@salembgc.org.
Doors open at 11:00 a.m. for refreshments and the program gets underway at noon. A meal of corned beef and cabbage will be served followed by the presentation of the awards.
NECC offers noncredit cooking courses
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is offering a series of noncredit culinary courses in the new NECC Lupoli Family Institute of Culinary Arts, that will offer something for everyone, from the beginning cook to the more experienced chef.
The series begins Jan. 24 and will run through June 21. Each course will be one evening.
Most of the courses have an ethnic theme, exploring food from countries around the world, including India, Mexico, Lebanon, Greece, Italy, and Thailand. Also offered are Seafood 101, Pestos and Quick Sauces, Latin Street Fare, and more.
All courses will be taught safely with masks required and limited numbers for social distancing.
Local chefs who will be teaching include Colby Bergeron, Phuong Lai-Matzker, Shilpi Ranjan, and Alison Hartung.
Courses are $80 each and there’s a discount for students who sign up for three or more courses: Chef de Cuisine, five courses for $260; Executive Chef, four courses for $224, and Sous Chef, three courses for $192.
Located in The Heights, the new 10-story luxury building on Merrimack Street, the institute includes classrooms, laboratories, and state-of-the art kitchens and offers noncredit community courses as well as credit programs in culinary arts and hospitality management.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/bd6nfpee, contact Communityeducation@necc.mass.edu or call 978-556-3060.
Learning how to network on LinkedIn
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a Next Generation Leaders webinar titled “Linkedin Networking, Career & Lead Generation Tips” Friday, Jan. 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Presenter Ivan Elias will discuss the keys to Networking on LinkedIn, career opportunities, generating leads and how to make your posts stand out.
Free for members and $5 for future members.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.