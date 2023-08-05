The New Hampshire Congressional Delegation on Thursday announced $2.1 million in homeland security grants to nonprofits, including places of worship, to increase safety.
“Granite Staters should not be worried about their safety while they are worshipping in a church or volunteering at a nonprofit in their community,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan. “I am glad to announce a significant investment in New Hampshire nonprofits so that they can beef up their security. These nonprofits make a tremendous impact in their communities, and we must make sure that they’re protected against any potential threats.”
The 22 organizations in the state to receive funding for security initiatives include:
• Calvary Bible Church, Derry — $57,981
• Etz Hayim Synagogue, Derry — $92,220
• First Baptist Church of Hampton Falls — $41,918
• Crossing Life Church, Windham — $150,000
• Windham Crossing Learning Center, Windham — $135,000
• Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Northern New England Region — $18,000
Former President Trump signed into law bipartisan legislation cosponsored by Hassan to codify that grant funding for houses of worship and nonprofit organizations must be available for small states like New Hampshire, not just major metropolitan areas.
Frost Farm poetry conference
DERRY — The 2023 Frost Farm Conference will start on Friday, Aug. 18, and run through Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Robert Frost Farm.
The conference is for anyone interested in learning, reading and writing poetry. Contemporary, award-winning poets will lead workshops throughout the weekend.
The keynote speaker is Alfred Nicol, whose poetry was featured in the 2018 publication of “Best American Poetry.” The farm’s poet in residence, Caitlin Doyle, will be available to do individual critiques and reviews of poems.
Registration is open for the conference. The fee for the whole weekend is $435, which includes all instruction and meals.
For more information about this event or to register, visit frostfarmpoetry.org.
Concert series features newcomers
HAMPSTEAD — The Meetinghouse Park summer music series will welcome newcomers North River Music in concert on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m., at the park located at 11 Main St.
North River Music will bring an acoustically fun and funky sound as they cover rock, bluegrass and country selections with something sure to be familiar to everyone.
The trio will present the Americana sound with strong harmonies.
Chairs, blankets and picnic lunches are welcome as well as leashed dogs on the perimeter of the field.
Moo’s famous ice cream will be on site offering favorite flavors for sale.
Donations will be accepted for Hero Pups of Stratham.
For more information, visit hampsteadconcerts.com or call 603-560-5069.
Back-to-school donations needed
DERRY— The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, is looking for backpack donations for back-to-school assistance.
Families registered at The Upper Room will be able to sign up for assistance and receive back-to-school supplies.
The organization is looking for backpacks, two-pocket folders, spiral notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers and highlighters, as well as items on school lists like index cards and loose-leaf paper.
Donations can be dropped off through Aug. 21 to the front desk of The Upper Room.
