NORTH ANDOVER — You don’t need snow to go cross-country skiing.
That’s because people can train on pavement in the offseason using roller skis, or short skis with wheels.
There are even roller ski races, like the Eastern Mass. Nordic Fall Classic that started Sunday morning on Milk Street in North Andover.
The event was founded in 1989 by James Doucett of Andover, and runs along a 7.5-kilometer course up Johnson and onto Rea and Chestnut streets before ending where it began.
“It’s sort of a big rectangle and comes back to Milk Street,” Doucett said. “One of the key things is to have all right-hand turns because of traffic.”
Doucett said roller skiing dates back to the 1950s, and racing on roller skis has grown in the last five or six years.
“I’m guessing that my race is the longest continuous race in New England,” he said.
When Doucett decided to stop running the race two years ago, Eli Gallaudet, also from Andover, stepped in.
“I offered to take it over and keep it going,” Gallaudet said. “It’s a nice tradition we have in the community.”
Gallaudet has skied the Classic five or six times, and his children are involved in the sport.
“I have four boys, the oldest of which will race in this race and is about to head off to college,” Gallaudet said. “He wants to race in college as a skier.”
So while Doucett positioned himself along the course to take photos Sunday, Gallaudet started the race at 9 a.m. after warning the 30 participating skiers to watch for patches of rough pavement.
Racing on roads is not for the faint of heart, he said, and presents hazards that aren’t found on snow trails.
“It hurts a lot more if you crash and it’s hard to stop,” Gallaudet said. “You definitely have to plan ahead on that. It’s definitely something you would only do if you’re training for ski racing.”
Gallaudet coordinated Sunday’s action with two North Andover Police Department vehicles, which escorted the racers, and he recorded times as people finished.
Some skiers ran one lap, while others went through twice and finished 15 kilometers in about 35 minutes.
“It’s pretty hard work,” Gallaudet said. “It’s full upper body as well as a lower body workout.”
There are two kinds of cross-country skiing, classic and skate style, which are practiced on both snow and streets.
“It’s like having different strokes in swimming, backstroke, freestyle swimming,” Doucett said.
While classic skiers point their skis straight ahead and stride like a runner, skate skiers point their toes in a V and push with the sides of their feet, like speed skaters on ice.
On snow, classic skiers use skis that are longer and wider than skate skis, and there are two types of roller skis for pavement.
“With classic roller skis, the back wheel only turns in one direction,” Doucett said. “It simulates having kickback on your skis so you can push forward. The skate skis don’t do that.”
The Fall Classic originally featured both types of skiers, but that required separate starts and timing, so Doucett limited it to classic competitors.
Both styles use double poling on flat sections of a course, where racers keep their feet together and plant both poles at the same time to drive forward.
When skiing on pavement, they also sharpen the metal tips, or ferrules, on their poles with a file to get better leverage.
“It’s not a huge sport, but it’s got a very devoted following,” Doucett said.
Cross-country skiing took off in the United States when Vermont native Bill Koch won a silver medal in the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria, he said.
Northern Vermont is the mecca for cross-country skiing in New England and there is a major national event held every February in Wisconsin, the American Birkebeiner marathon, in which Doucett has competed.
Locally, most of the winter action is in Weston, where the Department of Conservation and Recreation uses water from the Charles River to cover the Leo J. Martin Golf Course with snow.
“Everyone in Boston who likes to race does the Tuesday night races,” Doucett said.
Even though eastern Massachusetts is at the southern edge of cross-country skiing territory, there have been several local successes.
They include Julia Kern of Waltham, who was the 2019 U.S. sprint champion and competed in the Winter Olympics in China in January.
Kern was on one of the New England Nordic Ski Association junior teams that Doucett helped coached from 2002 to 2014, and she competed in the Fall Classic in North Andover.
“Even local skiers not from a skiing hotspot like Vermont can do well,” Doucett said. “She did this race several times.”
