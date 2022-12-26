NORTH ANDOVER — Resident author Patrick Spain has been to places and experienced things that are nearly unthinkable to the average person.
His travels have taken him to locations such as Mongolia, Brazil, British Columbia, West Africa and the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Spain’s adventures have included being charged by a silverback gorilla, eating a cat in Sumatra, being crammed into a three-man submersible 1,000 feet down in the ocean and being initiated into a remote tribe in the Amazon rainforest.
“I’ve definitely lived a few lifetimes,” he said.
Spain chronicles his worldwide travels in his new six-book series, “On The Hunt,” which is scheduled to be released in January.
“This was a fun passion project,” he said.
Spain said the books began eight years ago as a series of humorous travelogs that eventually morphed into six 150-page books.
In one of the books, Spain describes the time following his recovery from stage three colon cancer when he and a friend drove 33 hours from Boston to Manitoba, Canada. Their destination: the Narcisse Snake Dens.
While there, Spain was filmed for six hours as he voluntarily laid down in a pit of 200,000 garter snakes.
“It was surreal,” he said, adding that Narcisse is home to the world’s largest concentration of garter snakes. “I just got covered by a sea of them, we’re talking three feet deep.”
The smell, he said, was indescribable. In fact, it was so terrible that he had to sell his car after returning home.
Spain’s passion as an extreme outdoorsman goes all the way back to his childhood.
“Since I was a little kid, I’ve caught every animal I could get my hands on,” he said.
According to the Travel Channel, when Spain was 16 years old, he hooked the only barracuda ever to be caught off the coast of Maine.
In 2003, he began hosting television wildlife shows including “Legend Hunter” on the Travel Channel and the YouTube series “Nature Calls.” From there, Spain went on to host “Beast Hunter,” which aired on National Geographic in 2011.
He has also been the keynote speaker for events at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Royal Geographical Society in London and at numerous universities in India.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.