NORTH ANDOVER — Local resident Jessica Martin, an attorney and mother, had always been interested in writing, and began her first book, “For the Love of the Bard,” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not wanting to work indoors, Martin turned to Andover’s Harold Parker State Forest for a place to pen her debut novel. “I do my best writing out in nature,” Martin said. “Harold Parker State Forest is where I wrote most of the first book because of COVID. It just provided a space for me.”
Martin is now onto the second installment in a series called “A Bard’s Rest Romance,” centered around three sisters living in a town fixated on William Shakespeare. “The Dane of My Existence” was released on July 4.
“When the history and character of her Shakespeare-obsessed hometown is threatened, a powerhouse lawyer goes toe to toe with a commercial developer,” according to the jacket notes.
Even though the romantic comedy is the second in a series, Martin found it difficult to find an agent for it.
“I was querying agents and publishers and kept getting really nice rejection letters which were like, ‘We love it, but it’s a really tight market that’s hard to sell,’” she said. Martin was eventually able to connect with an agent through a Twitter contest.
While “The Dane of My Existence” is focused on a different protagonist, it will keep the Shakespearean theme of the first book, in a series inspired by “Shakespeare in the Park” on the Boston Common.
“The way they take Shakespeare’s plays and make them for modern audiences, I absolutely love that. So, part of me when I was writing was thinking, ‘How do you bring Shakespeare to a modern audience?,’” Martin said.
Her goal was to produce work that, like “Shakespeare in the Park,” made Shakespeare more contemporary and accessible. “It’s just trying to bring Shakespeare to a modern audience, but not make it so heavy,” she said.
As for the future of the Shakespeare-themed series, Martin says she is working on projects that are “under wraps” at the moment, but would be interested in continuing the story.
“I’m also working on a speculative rom-com,” she said. “Just working with agents and publishers on that to see where the path takes me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.