NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Democratic Town Committee will conduct its 2022 caucus virtually Thursday, Feb. 17, to elect delegates to the Democratic Convention at the Tsongas Center in Lowell on June 4 and 5.
Candidates for statewide office will be given an opportunity to speak to the caucus at the beginning of the event. For more details and online registration information, visit northandoverdems.org.
The caucus will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Delegate nominations and voting for delegates is restricted to registered or pre-registered Democratic voters living in North Andover. Registration and delegate nomination forms will be provided at the event. Voting for delegates will be held using Election Runner online polling.
Planning Commission to meet virtually Thursday
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available online at www.mvpc.org. For more information contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Job fair is Thursday
HAVERHILL— MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington Street will hold a Job Fair Thursday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Northern Essex Community College will be on site to discuss free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training for eligible applicants. Other organizations with job openings include Bethany Communities, Atria Marland Place in Andover, Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta, Amazon Workforce Staffing, Dollar Tree, and NRT Bus.
Masks are required and COVID-19 vaccines are expected at this event.
Schools seeking Communications Specialist
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools are looking for a communications specialist and the pay ranges from $50,000 to $75,000 per year depending on experience.
Duties include managing all aspects of public communications, including but not limited to media relations, website management, publications, collateral materials, marketing, special events, e-marketing, direct marketing, social media/new media communications, and community relations/outreach. Work also involves managing media relations, managing crisis communications at the district and school level, and developing and producing communication tools and materials to meet specific audience needs. A Bachelor's Degree is preferred along with two years of comparable experience. Closing date to apply is Feb. 28. The School Spring Posting number is 3780253.
Top Dog contest accepting entries
HAVERHILL — To encourage residents to license their dogs, the city is running a "Top Dog" contest offering tags numbers 1 through 3 as prizes.
Register your dog or dogs and submit photos of your loyal companions now through Feb. 28 and be eligible to win prizes. Entries will be drawn at random on March 1, when license processing begins.
First place winner receives dog tag #1 for 2022, and their dog's photo will be posted in the City Clerk's office and on the city's web page. Second and third place winners will receive dog tags #2 and #3.
To license your dog, visit the City Clerk's office, Room 118 in City Hall, or register by mail or online at www.cityofhaverhill.com/government/city_clerk/dogs/index.php.
Whose meatballs are the best?
HAVERHILL — The Victor Emanuel Lodge 1646 Sons of Italy will hold its third meatball contest Feb. 26 at the American Legion, 1314 Main St.
Entry fee for contestants is $15 (includes tasting/voting) and can be paid by check, cash or Venmo. Your registration will not be complete until payment is received. Contestants should have about 100 meatballs approximately 2 inches in diameter.
The cost is $8 at the door to attend, taste, and vote for the best meatballs.
First place receives a trophy as well as 50% of tasting entry fees and bragging rights; second place receives a trophy and their entry fee back, and third place receives a trophy.
Raffle tickets will be sold during the event, with all proceeds going to Hearts Apart. Raffle winners will be pulled after meatball winners are announced.
For more information or to register, contact Renee at 603-508-9051 or Erica at 978-518-6374.
Orchestra performance on tap
PLAISTOW — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2:30 p.m. at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow.
The concert will feature guest conductor Neal Hampton, leading an “Almost March” Madness movie-themed orchestra concert.
The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra is made up of North Andover and Andover residents, as well as residents of Haverhill, Newburyport, Plaistow and many other surrounding communities in the Merrimack Valley.