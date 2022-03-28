NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Democratic Town Committee breakfast was held Sunday at Salvatore's Restaurant on Merrimack Street in Lawrence after meeting remotely for two years due to the pandemic.
"It's the first time we've gathered since March of 2020," said Mark DiSalvo, host of the breakfast and North Andover's town moderator. "No one can remember if it's the 36th or 38th year running that we've held our annual scholarship breakfast."
Along with the opportunity to get together, the group was able to enjoy a full breakfast at tables with blue and yellow floral centerpieces that evoked solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
"The principal guest speaker was Congressman Seth Moulton, who spoke mostly about the machinations in Washington around the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and the international situation, of course, given his own experience as a veteran," DiSalvo said.
Democrat of the Year honors went to Bill Callahan, who said before the breakfast that he has been volunteering with campaigns for five or six years, helping to build "an impressive outreach group" in North Andover's Democratic party.
"We're active and we're engaged and we enjoy each other's company," Callahan said. "We like standing up for politicians who support our values."
He said the work of knocking on doors, making phone calls and holding signs is even more important in the digital age, when people are skeptical about what appears on their smartphones.
"A lot of it is boots on the ground," Callahan said. "People don't pick up numbers they don't recognize any more."
Callahan, who was a teacher for 15 years and now works for Seismic Software, served on North Andover's Finance Committee from 2013 to 2018 and is a member of the Preservation Committee.
He said while members of these committees often disagree with each other "vehemently" on issues such as national politics, the work that they do on behalf of the town is nonpartisan.
"In a small town, when you're working with your neighbors on issues that affect all of you, I think people are able to work together and accomplish great things," Callahan said.
A straw poll was taken at the breakfast, representing the views of just over 100 Democrats, with some interesting results. In the competition for North Andover School Committee, Joe Hicks received 101 votes and Kevin Dube received 3.
In a crowded field of five candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll dominated with 52 votes, or 45.6 %, while the next highest was state Rep. Tami Gouveia of Acton with 26 votes, or 22.8%.
In the competition for auditor, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen outpaced Chris Dempsey, former assistant secretary of transportation under Deval Patrick, 73-42, or 63.5% to 36.5%.
State Rep. Paul Tucker of Salem, who DiSalvo said might have been considered the presumptive favorite for Essex County district attorney, received 26 votes, or 26.8%, to 71 votes, or 73.2%, for James O'Shea of Middleton, an attorney in private practice.
