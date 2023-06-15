North Andover Farmers Market will return to downtown on June 18.
The market, sponsored by Lowell Five Bank, is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday until October 1 and will host more than 50 vendors throughout the sixteen weeks, the most it has seen so far.
Food trucks will be on site as well as vendors ranging from food to artisan crafts, with more focus being directed towards crafts this season.
“We try to select a nice range of vendors, this year we’re going to be adding a lot more of the artisan craft vendors than we have in the past. So, not just food, although we do have a lot of food vendors, but we’re also going to have more of the handmade items, everything from aprons to ceramics to art and paper, and all kinds of really cool stuff,” Margie Rothschild, market manager said.
The market began seven years ago with hopes of drawing people to downtown North Andover and supporting businesses in the area.
“The idea was really to strengthen our community, support local business, and really try to create more activity in our downtown area,” said Rothschild.
Now, the entirely volunteer-run market sees hundreds of visitors each week, providing profitable opportunities for vendors.
“I think one of the reasons our vendors come back every year is because it’s a lucrative market for them,” Rothschild said.
The market also serves an opportunity to give back to local veterans through its partnership with the North Andover Veterans Services. The partnership provides veterans with gift cards or coupons to be used at the market.
“One of the things we’ve always done is taken the money that we’ve raised through vendor fees and sponsorship and donated that back in the form of gift cards or coupons that veterans are given through the veterans office in town,” Rothschild said.
Rothschild says it gives local veterans the chance to experience the market with the support of those involved.
“Basically any vendor will accept them and we reimburse the vendor and it just gives our veterans the opportunity to take advantage of shopping at the market with our support,” she said.
Alongside North Andover Veterans Services, the market also collaborates with the Merrimack Valley YMCA who brings their truck to collect food donations at the market on the last Sunday of each month.
“It’s such a nice way, and a convenient way to bring food to the market for the YMCA mobile food truck and then stop while you’re there,” Rothschild said.
With its biggest year yet soon to begin, those running the market are considering a location change in the future to come to accommodate all the vendors
“I don’t know if we can get much bigger. So, one thing we’ve been talking about is moving our location next year,” Rothschild said, “there’s some talk of moving to a location where we could actually accommodate more vendors,”.
As the market prepares to open, Rothschild encourages locals who haven’t attended the market to pay them a visit.
“For people who have maybe heard about the market, but never come down, we really encourage people to try to come down and see how wonderful it is,” she said.
