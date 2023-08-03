NORTH ANDOVER — John Wood, lead communications officer at the North Andover Police Department, died at 45 Wednesday.
According to social media posts from the North Andover Police Department and North Andover Fire Department, he died after a short illness.
Wood began working with the North Andover Police Department in 2011, serving as a communications officer.
He was then promoted to lead communications officer in 2016, a role he held until his death.
The North Andover Police Department spoke about Wood’s impact on the department to the Eagle Tribune.
“John didn't think twice about putting others and the department ahead of himself. John was a selfless, dedicated employee of our department that was a friend to all. This is an incredible loss to the Police and Fire departments and the Town of North Andover,” they said.
