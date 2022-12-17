NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Fire Department recently received $24,584 from the state for fire safety equipment. For this particular grant, North Andover received one of the highest amounts in northeastern Massachusetts, according to the fire department.
Deputy Fire Chief Graham Rowe said the grant will be used to fund the department’s new self rescue initiative.
A major component of that initiative will be to purchase bailout rope equipment for firefighters.
“They’ll be able to lower themselves out of a window if they get trapped,” said Rowe.
He said that in prior years, the grant has been used to ensure that every firefighter had a second set of bunker gear. However, that need has since been fulfilled.
Although bulletproof vests and helmets are in high demand at other fire departments, Rowe said that is not the case in North Andover.
“We have enough for our frontline personnel,” said Rowe, adding that such equipment is necessary as first responders often get called to active shooter scenes.
In that type of situation, Rowe said firefighters will follow police officers into a building to rescue anyone who is trapped or injured.
The funds are part of a $5 million package from the state’s Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.
“We ask so much of our firefighters, and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation, they always do whatever it takes to help,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “This program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”
This grant program was born out of a $25 million bond bill that was filed three years ago by the Baker-Polito Administration. The program is expected to be funded for another two years.
