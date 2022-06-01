NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover High School’s top robotics team is a well-oiled machine.
Which isn’t surprising because this group of Scarlet Knights, which won an award at the Vex Robotics World Championship this month in Texas, has been developing their teamwork since sixth grade.
“I think we got really good at working together just through experience,” said Luke Ralph, one of four juniors on the team.
In fact, they were pretty good from the start. Most of the same members made it to the Middle School Vex World Championship while participating in a program at North Andover Middle School that is no longer running.
“There was a teacher who ran it, then there was a group of parents who took over,” said Daniel Mittelman, the lone senior on the team and valedictorian of the graduating class.
Mittelman said the members all contribute to designing and building the robot, writing its program, documenting its progress in an engineering notebook, and scouting other teams.
“Of course, everyone generally can do every single part, but we do have our own specializations,” he said.
The team is known as 8568A, the number they use for registering at tournaments. Along with Ralph and Mittelman, the members include juniors Zoe Levin, Keenan Gosselin and Jonathon Hale.
As students at North Andover High School, they can choose between joining a robotics club or studying the topic in class. In both cases, they are instructed by Mike Motherway, who previously taught high school in Hudson, New Hampshire, and middle school in Haverhill.
“I’ve been here since 2005,” Motherway said. “We’ve had robotics going on pretty much since 2006.”
Each year, there are about 10 robotics teams at the high school with four members each. They compete with 60 teams from other schools in two tournaments, which North Andover hosts in November and January.
Eight teams advance to the southern New England regionals, which yield 16 teams that qualify for the world championship.
“This year, we qualified in two ways,” Ralph said. “We were a top skills contender against the clock, and we got a Think Award for excellence in programming.”
At a presentation that 8568A made to the School Committee on May 23, team members explained that proficiency in skills is one of their strengths.
“We were 175 in the world out of 20,000 teams,” Hale said.
Anusree Chittineni, who is salutatorian of the Class of 2022, and fellow senior Caralynn Spinosa, who are members of North Andover’s 8568G team, joined 8568A in Dallas.
The 800 teams competing in the championship were separated into divisions of 85 teams each. While North Andover failed to make it to the final group of 36, it won a Judges Award in the Innovate Division in recognition of “exemplary effort at the event,” among other qualities.
“They did well in the matches,” Motherway said. “They were 5-5 in the first day, which is very good. The second day didn’t work out so well. They were good in the programming skills, and then they got the Judges Award. The engineers go around and interview the teams. They had already been flagged as a team to pay attention to.”
Motherway said seven teams from North Andover have made it to the world championship over the years. During a presentation to the School Committee, it was noted that 8586A is the first group of Scarlet Knights to win an award in the championship.
The equipment that all the students use to create their robots, which perform a number of tasks on fields that measure 12 feet by 12 feet, is manufactured by VEX Robotics.
The parts include motors, wheels, pneumatic systems and a variety of sensors, which remain roughly the same from year to year, while VEX introduces new rules and game elements from one season to the next.
“Normally, it’s the same robot throughout the season, and you continue to make it better, you refine it, take off parts that aren’t working and replace them,” Ralph said. “Right after the regionals, we totally redesigned the robot, put that one aside, and saved it and made an entirely new one.”
During the first 15 seconds of each match, the robots operate autonomously in accordance with a program, while they are driven remotely for the remaining minute and 45 seconds.
“There’s a bunch of pieces on the field, and they have to figure out how to navigate them,” Motherway said.
In this year’s game, which was called Tipping Point, the robots had to pick up rings and stack them on the post in a goal, along with performing several other maneuvers. At the end, for extra points, a team could try to balance its robot on a seesaw.
“The world championship match got lost when someone lost their balance on the seesaw,” Ralph said.
Students often develop a passion for robotics that isn’t usually associated with subjects such as engineering. Mittelman said he taught himself how to write programs for the robot in grade school by going on the internet and thinks he will join a robotics team next year in college at Georgia Tech.
He’s already looking forward to applying an algorithm that he learned this year called Pure Pursuit, which allows robots to make a turning motion.
“It looks more like a person driving a car than mechanical steps,” he said.
Hope Ralph, Luke’s mother, said the returning members of 8568A are already preparing for next year’s challenge, which VEX introduces at each season’s world championship.
“My favorite moment at the worlds was when we were watching the division finals and a couple of them were sitting in front of me,” she said. “They were announcing the awards and Luke and his teammates had their heads bent over and were designing a robot for next year. When their award was announced, they were already tuned to next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.