NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover High School held its graduation Friday night with 280 seniors walking the stage.
The ceremony began at 6 p.m. and was held in the school’s field house at Crozier Gymnasium due to inclement weather.
An estimated 3,000 people were in attendance and the event began with a welcome from senior class president Hannah Martin.
Speeches were then given by salutatorian Jennifer Bartlett and valedictorian Leo Nachamie.
Superintendent Greg Gilligan and Principal Chet Jackson also gave remarks before students received their diplomas.
The event was live streamed on North Andover CAM for those who could not be in attendance.
