NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover High School held its first ever Mental Health Awareness Day Wednesday with more than 25 different groups and two speakers visiting campus.
The event was run by the Mental Health Awareness Club with the help of the club adviser and Spanish teacher Alejandro Saravia as well as adjustment counselor Tom DiStefano Jr.
Groups in attendance ranged from organizations in town like the North Andover Fire Department to similar clubs at local high schools such as Newburyport High School’s Mental Health Awareness Club.
“We started reaching out to people in January, early February, basically what we did is we just kind of tried to find as many organizations as we could,” Alex Miller, senior and Secretary and Vice President of the Mental Health Awareness Club said.
Students visited the booths at staggered times throughout the day and attended a presentation led by Diana Katsikaris, an author and teacher in Natick, Massachusetts.
“She was great, she really kept everybody engaged. I really felt the students were very interested in what she had to say,” Taso Pagiatakis, senior and President of the Mental Health Awareness club said.
The event was then opened to the public from 1-3 p.m. with opportunities to view the remaining booths as well as attend a presentation for faculty by Dr. Dana Ososwiecki.
Mental Health Awareness Day was brought to life after Pagiatakis and Miller pitched the idea to DiStefano who was quick to support the plan.
“I knew I was 100 percent in, these guys dream big, and the only obstacle was making it happen and with their skills and ability there was no question once I got to meet them and put everything together,” DiStefano said.
The idea was then taken to NAHS principal Chet Jackson and other faculty who, according to DiStefano, were supportive.
“They listened to us and said ‘You know, it’s a big undertaking, but I think you guys can manage it and do it,’ and they support us in every way possible,” he said.
For Pagiatakis, making sure people were made aware of mental health issues was the goal.
“A lot of the time at school, you have a club, you kind of get in a position where they don’t care or it’s in the background, and we were looking for ways to get into people’s faces about it, to confront them, to show them the mental health awareness,” he said.
Those involved felt students seemed engaged during the event, and Saravia thought that if a single student learned something the event would be worthwhile.
“I think if we got one with this, the whole thing was worth enough,” he said.
Miller hopes the event served as a reminder that resources are available for those who are struggling.
“I hope it just kind of destigmatizes mental health, so that people do feel more comfortable talking about it and also just know that resources are available, there’s quite a bit of resources available from the town and from the school,” he said.
While this is the first time NAHS has held a Mental Health Awareness Day, DiStefano hopes it will not be the last.
“I’d love to have another Mental Health Awareness Day, I think that we learned a lot from this,” he said, “One of my goals next year is to get more high schools involved.”
