NORTH ANDOVER — The Knights Locker Room at North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St., is accepting suit and dress donations for three events this spring, including the freshman-sophomore semi formal in March, the junior prom in April and the senior prom in June. Desired items include prom and semi-formal dresses, suits and blazers, dress shirts and ties, and formal shoes. Please ensure all donations are clean and pressed are current styles.
Also accepted are gift card donations that can be passed on to the students. Examples include Amazon (purchase of shoes, accessories) and local businesses that offer services such as hair, nails, spray tans and makeup.
Donations can be dropped off at the high school Friday, Jan. 13, which is a professional development day for teachers (no school for students), from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. Please use the north entrance (track side).
To make other arrangements, email knightslocker@northandoverpublicschools.com.
Fire departments receive grants
STOW — Prior to Maura Healey being sworn in as governor, the Baker-Polito administration had announced that 266 municipal fire departments will receive $1.9 million in grants to fund fire and life safety education for children and older adults, setting a new record for the Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) and Senior SAFE programs. Every community that applied for a grant receiving funding, officials said.
Locally, S.A.F.E. and Sr. SAFE grants were awarded to: Andover, $5,481 and $2,477; Haverhill, $6,781 and $2,677; Lawrence, $6,781 and $2,677; Methuen, $5,481 and $2,477, and North Andover, $4,381 and $2,277.
The average number of children who die in fires annually has dropped by nearly 80% since the S.A.F.E. program began in FY 1996, and Massachusetts recently went nearly three years without losing a child to fire, state fire officials said. The Senior SAFE program was launched in FY 2014, funding fire safety education for another vulnerable population – seniors, who face a disproportionate risk of dying in a fire at home.
The Senior SAFE grants support home visits, smoke and CO alarm installations, and fire safety presentations delivered by firefighters in partnership with service providers, according to former Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, who noted the program gives older adults the tools, knowledge, and strategies to stay safe and independent at home.
Chamber moves Friday’s networking breakfast location
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce has moved its networking breakfast planned for Battle Grounds Coffee Co. in downtown Haverhill to the Phoenician Restaurant at 12 Alpha St. The event is Friday, Jan. 13, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and includes coffee, a continental breakfast, cider doughnuts from Smolak Farms and raffles for door prizes.
Tickets, $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers are available online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.
Volunteers needed to deliver meals in Haverhill area
HAVERHILL — AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, is seeking drivers and on-call volunteers to support its home-delivered meals program, particularly in the Greater Haverhill area. Volunteers are needed immediately. This is a wonderful way to give back and help older adults, AgeSpan officials said.
Volunteer drivers deliver more than 300 nutritious meals a day in the Haverhill/Bradford area and provide a daily check-in with a friendly smile. The role requires a three-hour commitment, a valid driver’s license, and a background check. AgeSpan provides a stipend and free training for adults aged 18 and over. This is a fantastic opportunity for retirees, couples, friends, and family members to help out adults age 60 and over and people with disabilities.
For positions in Greater Haverhill, call Virginia Chapinski at 978-651-3030 or email vchapinski@agespan.org.
Trivia Night to include scholarship naming auction
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club has added a fourth $1,000 scholarship to its 2023 awards program. The club will be auctioning off the naming rights (in memory of or in honor of a teacher) for this one scholarship for 2023, as a silent auction item.
Trivia Night is Friday, Jan. 27, at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $40 per person if received by Jan. 20, then $45 after that.
Tickets are $37 per person for a team table of 10. Included are a cash bar, sandwiches, desert and coffee, as well as pizza at halftime, and a sports memorabilia auction.
Checks made payable to Pentucket Kiwanis at PO Box 123, Haverhill MA 01831, via PayPal @pentucketkiwanis or through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/bdh5atw9.
For more information send email to Pentucketkiwanis@gmail.com
