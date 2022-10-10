NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover has hired the city solicitor from Lowell to be its new town counsel.
Christine O'Connor, a Lowell native who went to college at UMass Lowell and began her legal career in 1995 as one of Lowell's assistant city solicitors, was approved for the job in North Andover after being interviewed at last Monday's meeting of the Select Board.
"She will be starting mid-November," said Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues. "Her salary is approximately $149,000."
O'Connor got a law degree from Suffolk University in 1994 and was promoted from assistant to first assistant city solicitor in Lowell in 2002, before a promotion to city solicitor in 2004.
In addition to her legal career, O'Connor earned a master's degree in American Studies from Boston College in 1990 and she has published articles on Henry David Thoreau and worked for historic properties in Concord.
O'Connor will be North Andover's second in-house town counsel after Suzanne Egan, who had been in North Andover since 2016 before leaving this past June to take a similar position in Gloucester. Legal advice since then has been provided by outside law firms, primarily KP Law, which is headquartered in Boston.
At a Select Board meeting on September 12, Murphy-Rodrigues compared the expense of having an in-house counsel with hiring a firm such as KP Law. They were offering to bill the town $275 per hour and half as much again for paralegals, and as much as $330 per hour for specialized services.
After reviewing North Andover's legal expenses since 2010, which peaked in 2011 at $361,393 and rose to $316,954 in 2019 under Egan, Murphy-Rodrigues concluded that the cost "fluctuates depending on what we have going on."
"A hybrid option is often the best," she said. "It's something we've looked at the last couple of years, where we've had in-house counsel but we've also brought in specialty lawyers."
As Lowell's main lawyer, O'Connor was responsible for "all aspects of legal representation for the city" and oversaw a staff of 22 in six divisions with a budget of $4 million, her CV states.
Her experience included negotiating with 15 unions, advising the School Department and overseeing a $375 million high school renovation, as well as a new construction project under the Massachusetts School Building Association.
O'Connor has also worked on economic development projects, advised all of Lowell's boards and commissions and helped develop city policies relating to the epidemic, in addition to reviewing election procedures and Open Meeting Law.
As first assistant city solicitor she defended the city several times before the Superior Court and Federal Court, in one case winning a settlement over $2 million from two communities "for costs associated with the interest on municipal bonds for construction of a Waster Water Treatment Plant," her CV states.
"I think she got such good experience with her tenure in Lowell that I think she'd be a great asset to the team, and I feel strongly about in-house counsel," said Select Board member Laura Bates. "I think that as good as KP Law has been to us it's an expensive route, and I think there's a comfort level having somebody in Town Hall and you don't have questions whether you go and get that opinion."
