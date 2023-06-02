North Andover Historical Society announced Sheila K. Hoffman as the organization’s next executive director June 1.
After a national search, Hoffman was selected by the historical society’s search committee due to her extensive experience.
“From her first interview with the Board of Directors, we were all struck by Dr. Hoffman’s intellect, personal presence, and her focus on, not herself, but on us and her understanding of our vision and mission,” said Stan Limpert, board president. “Her wealth of experience in history, management, and the arts will expand our Society’s horizons well beyond being merely house museums.”
Hoffman is a North Andover resident with dual doctoral degrees from the University of Paris Sorbonne in art history and the University of Quebec at Montreal in heritage, cultural mediation and museum studies. Prior to accepting this position she worked in leadership positions at the Rockwell Museum of Western Art in New York and the Saginaw Art Museum in Michigan.
While the position being local was a draw for Hoffman, she was mainly intrigued by the historical society’s approach to history.
“The thing that really interested me in the North Andover Historical Society was that they weren’t taking a dusty old approach to history,” Hoffman said. “The Historical Society has actually taken a forward thinking, almost very futuristic approach to history.”
As she begins her tenure as executive director, Hoffman plans to utilize the historical society’s new theater where she hopes the community will gather to learn.
“It is a fantastic space for education, for presenting, for films, for people to come together as a community. I’d really love to maximize that space and help the community grow and learn and come together a lot more about various topics,” she said.
Hoffman also hopes to use local history as a stepping stone to global historical insights.
“I always say that ‘all history is local history,’ so we’ve got some really fascinating things to explore and we can use the local as a touchstone and expand to more global ideas if we want to,” Hoffman said.
As she looks forward to the future, Hoffman hopes the North Andover Historical Society will serve as a leader in energy use to other organizations locally.
“I’d like the idea of the North Andover Historical Society leading cultural organizations in the area in terms of the net zero, geothermal, solar, all of these alternative energies because all of our cultural organizations serve the communities and finding a way to do so while reducing the financial draw we make on communities as well is I think really important,” she said.
Hoffman will be formally welcomed by the historical society during their annual meeting on June 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.