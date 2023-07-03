North Andover Historical Society welcomed Deepak Nagarajan and Andy Van Horn as new trustees to its board of directors June 23.
Van Horn is a North Andover High School history teacher who was drawn to the Historical Society in part due to a desire to make North Andover’s history accessible.
“I’m just very interested in the idea of making local history accessible to the community at large,” Van Horn said.
Van Horn is also focused on helping community members connect with the town’s history.
“I’m really interested in connecting members of the community today with North Andover from the past and seeing how their individual stories are reflected in the history of North Andover,” Van Horn said.
As he looks to the future of his tenure on the Board of Directors, Van Horn hopes to get local students involved with the Historical Society.
“Hopefully we can create some programs where we can get the schools to maybe come and visit the new center,” Van Horn said.
Nagarajan is a North Andover based software developer who hopes to apply his STEM skill set to his new position through workshops the society may have.
“They were thinking that they might be putting up workshops related to STEM for students of all different ages and doing presentations and different things, and they do have a simulated area that they are currently working on in the building. So I think that’s probably something that would match my expertise at the moment,” Nagarajan said.
According to Nagarjan, his historical interests are focused on the connection between the past and the future.
“I like to visualize things in the past and see how things were in the past and how things are moving in the future,” Nagarajan said.
Similarly to Van Horn, Nagarjan wants to help the community utilize the Historical Society’s space.
“I want to actually build up something that we could use the space in the historical society to do things like bring the community together,” Nagarjan said.
Both Nagarajan and Van Horn’s appointments were voted on during the North Andover Historical Society’s annual meeting on June 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.