Crowds flocked to the Town Common on Sunday to enjoy the warm, sunny weather and the 50th annual North Andover Sheep Shearing Festival. The popular event featured sheep shearing and herding demonstrations, crafters, artisan demonstrations, live music, food and pony rides.
North Andover hosts 50th annual Sheep Shearing Festival
