A new recycling program is officially in place for North Andover residents.
The program which officially kicked off August 1, began with a shaky start when the town’s recycling vendor dropping off bins ahead of schedule in early June according to a statement from the town.
“The Town is aware that new recycling totes have been distributed to some residents by the Town's recycling vendor. We have requested that the vendor cease further distribution of these bins until information about recycling program changes has been distributed,” the June 17 statement said.
The early drop off was due to a miscommunication between the company and the North Andover DPW.
“We’d found out that they had just jumped ahead with the program without notification,” Jim Stanford, Director of the North Andover DPW said, “they apologized to it, and they just preempted everything before board notification was out. Now, they had already gone to the Board of Selectmen, but it’s a little different,”.
Yet, the new program is now underway with three routes throughout town that are assigned unique pickup dates on a schedule that can be accessed on the Town of North Andover website.
The start of this program marks modifications to a system that has been in place since 2009, with the frequency of recycling pickup being affected. While the town’s recycling was previously picked up on a weekly basis, it is now being collected biweekly as proposed by the program’s contractor.
“They proposed that to the town based on the amount of recycling that they received and the size of the barrels,” Stanford said.
Pickup frequency is not the only change townspeople will encounter, the recycling vessel will also be altered as a 96 gallon recycling “tote” should be distributed to all eligible residents. There will also be an option of a 63 gallon tote for those looking for a smaller size.
According to Stanford, lack of employees also influenced the new program.
“One of the biggest problems is staffing, finding people who are licensed to drive trucks. So, there’s definitely a worker shortage. In addition to that, the manufacturing of those real loaded trucks, whereby you take human labor to dump a trash barrel, they’re not making those anymore,” he said.
Star Waste, the town’s recycling vendor, declined to comment on the new program.
