PLAISTOW — A 20-year-old North Andover man with a criminal history in Massachusetts was arrested with drugs in his possession on Route 125 in Plaistow on Monday, police records show.
According to Sgt. Dorothy McGurren, a Plaistow police officer stopped Nathaniel Rios for running a red light before discovering marijuana and suspected fentanyl, which Rios tried to drop from the open car door.
“The weed was right in the door,” McGurren said. “And the fentanyl ... he attempted to discard it and drop it outside the car. The officer noticed.”
Rios was wearing an ankle monitoring device at the time for a juvenile felony offense out of Massachusetts, McGurren said. She would not elaborate on the charge due to Rios being underage at the time of the arrest.
Court records, however, show that is not Rios' only Massachusetts arrest.
Rios currently has two open cases against him in Massachusetts — drug possession charges from April 11, 2019, as well as failure to stop for a school bus and driving with a suspended license Sept. 23, 2019.
About a week before the drug charges were issued, Lawrence police linked Rios to shots fired in the area of the intersection at Exeter and Crawford streets April 5, 2019.
Police said at the time that Rios, then 19, and a 20-year-old man were charged with attempted murder and firearms related charges. A spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said this week that the charges were nolle prossed, or not prosecuted, for lack of evidence.
Following his Plaistow arrest Monday, Rios was released on personal recognizance bail, McGurren said.
More charges followed the next morning, McGurren explained, when Rios returned to the Police Department to pick up his car.
“He was a fugitive from justice as a result of violating his conditions down in Massachusetts,” McGurren said. “So that charge was added.”
Rios will answer to the New Hampshire charges in Rockingham Superior Court.