NORTH ANDOVER — Thomas Lee, a marketing executive from North Andover, has been named the chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Board of Directors in Boston.
Lee has volunteered with the nonprofit since 2018, serving on the Boston Board of Directors and chairing the Executives with Heart fundraising campaign according to the American Heart Association.
“I am honored to be named as the next chair of the American Heart Association’s Boston Board of Directors,” said Lee. “I have been lucky to work with an extremely talented group of people on the board and within the Association for the past five years and look forward to continuing the critical mission of being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. I am confident that the all-star team we’ve assembled in Boston will continue to be that force for change in Greater Boston and beyond.”
Lee is a senior partner at Zozimus, a digital marketing agency in Boston.
“Tom brings the perfect combination of skills, experience and passion to this role. He’s a champion of health equity and recognizes the urgent need to address the evolving needs of our increasingly diverse communities,” Karen Whitefield, the American Heart Association’s executive director said.
“Under Tom’s volunteer leadership, I’m sure we will continue making great strides in our fight against heart disease and stroke.”
The American Heart Association has invested more than $5 billion in research including $13 million in Massachusetts during 2022.
Lee will serve as chair for a two-year term ending in June 2025.
