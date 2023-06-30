North Andover and Methuen are taking a non-traditional route and holding July 4th firework celebrations the weekend after the holiday this year.
Traditionally barring inclement weather, North Andover holds its fireworks on July 3. This year, for reasons related to the company that puts on the display, fireworks will be on July 7 according to Jeff Coco, Co-Chair of the North Andover Festival Committee.
“. . . the company we are dealing with merged with another company and they are prioritizing their high-end displays,” he said.
According to Coco, a “high-end display” consists of displays costing around $250,000 and North Andover typically only allots around $15,000 for their display.
There are also a limited number of technicians authorized to work in the state with only 94 technicians for the 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts.
“There’s not a lot of people who are licensed technicians, we’re talking less than 100 people in Massachusetts,” said Jay Zagorsky, a professor at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.
Coco said he was told by staff at a firework company that the small number of technicians would impact Massachusetts displays this year.
“He was telling me how number one, they just don’t have the technicians to light off the firework displays. A lot of them have retired, and then a lot of them are getting out of the business,” he said.
Methuen has felt the lack of firework technicians in years past, and had to move the date of their display as a result.
“Two years ago we had fireworks the weekend after the fourth due to the weather,” Steve Angelo, Methuen superintendent of Parks and Recreation said, “The year after that we actually moved because of availability due to staffing with the fireworks company.”
This year, rather than aiming for the fourth, Methuen intentionally set their date for the weekend after.
“This year we locked in right after the fireworks last year, knowing that we were going to do the weekend after this year,” Angelo said.
According to Angelo the switch in days has been beneficial for the Methuen display’s attendance.
“The first year I think we had 6,500 people. Last year we had upwards of 8,000 attend the event. So, it actually works very well for Methuen to have it that weekend,” Angelo said.
Angelo also feels it is a way for Methuen to extend its celebration of the holiday.
“It has become a one week long event than just a weekend event which I think has been a huge success and a really nice draw for people,” he said.
North Andover will hold its fireworks display on July 7 at dusk on the Town Common. Methuen will hold its fireworks on July 8 with a celebration beginning at 5:30 and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. at the Loop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.