NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Middle School Building Committee is taking its next steps in a project that will involve an addition to the structure, renovations and more.
The project is the first in the town’s Facilities Master Plan II, which will include changes to the fire station, youth center, and a number of other schools within the town.
The members of the committee voted to approve Hutter Construction as the project’s general contractor at their July 18 meeting. Hutter came in with a base bid of $18,230,177.
The budget for the project is $18,859,871, and according to Laurie Burzlaff, chair of the committee, there are financial requirements when selecting a contractor.
“We are required to select the lowest responsible bidder. So, they met all the qualifications and requirements, and they were the lowest bid,” Burzlaff said.
Construction on the addition is set to begin in late August and the entirety of construction at the Middle School should be completed in approximately 18 months.
While the construction will take place during the school year, Burzlaff says it will not impact education at NAMS.
“It’s not going to impact the teaching and learning. There might be a little disruption during drop-off and pick-up, but all of those things are being addressed,” Burzlaff said.
Burzlaff also emphasized that there will be information provided to parents of students at the Middle School throughout the process, as well as to the public.
“We’ll be sending out information to the public on exactly when everything is going to start, what the plan is,” Burzlaff said. “We’re going to have communication very often with the parents of the middle school”.
As for the near future, a kickoff meeting will be held between the committee and the contractor in order to determine the exact date when construction will begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.