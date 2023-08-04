NORTH ANDOVER — John Wood, lead communications officer at the Police Department, died at 45 Wednesday.
He died after a brief illness, according to social media posts from the North Andover Police and Fire departments.
Wood began working as a communications officer with the Police Department in 2011.
He was then promoted to lead communications officer in 2016, a role he held until his death.
The North Andover Police Department spoke about Wood’s impact on the department to The Eagle Tribune.
“John didn’t think twice about putting others and the department ahead of himself. John was a selfless, dedicated employee of our department that was a friend to all. This is an incredible loss to the Police and Fire departments and the Town of North Andover,” the department said.
