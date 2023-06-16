From visiting lemonade stands to local schools, North Andover Police Department’s Community Impact Unit does it all.
The unit, comprised of Officers Bill Gordon and Mark Wilson, was founded in spring 2022 as a response to police reform, causing the department’s traffic unit to be converted into the Community Impact Unit.
“We had two positions in the traffic unit, and that was more motor vehicle enforcement, so what you consider negative interactions with the public and transformed that into a community impact unit which would be positive interactions,” Lieutenant Michael Davis said.
The unit’s goal is to interact with locals in a positive way to challenge negative associations they may have with police.
“It’s positive interactions with people, that’s what people kind of want to see and what we do,” Gordon said.
In order to build their relationship with North Andover residents, the unit attends town events, visits the senior center, group homes, schools, and more.
According to Wilson, thus far the community has responded well to the unit’s efforts.
“They absolutely love it. Parents love it, kids love seeing us,” Wilson said.
Davis emphasized that he thinks young members of the community being exposed to officers in a positive setting can make it easier if they were to face officers in a negative moment.
“The community, especially young people, see these guys at the positive events, well we may have to go to that same house and that little child is going to recognize them and be that much more comfortable for them coming into the house for what could be a bad call,” Davis said.
Most recently, the CIU’s outreach has been in the form of visiting lemonade stands set up around town. Wilson, who runs the department’s social media channels, posted about the unit’s intention to visit stands and received more than 800 likes on Facebook.
“It became a thing that the kids loved to see us, sort of just something I love going to. We’re getting to warmer weather, so I said ‘Let me throw a post up there’ and it really kind of blew up,” Wilson said.
Social media has helped the unit convey their mission and they encourage officers outside the unit to share their positive interactions as well.
“It’s kind of rebranding our image in the town,” Gordon said.
Gordon thinks this unit has shown North Andover residents that the department is active in the community.
“I think if you get the feedback, or asked most residents in a survey ‘What do you think of the North Andover Police?’ I would tell you overwhelmingly they’d be like ‘Yeah these guys are out here,’” he said.
According to Davis the program came at the right time.
“I’d say it’s one of the most successful programs we’ve had,” Davis said, “it came at a time where it was needed.”
