NORTH ANDOVER -- Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday.
The crash occurred near 420 Waverley Road, said police Lt. E.J. Foulds.
The identity of the person killed in the crash was not released Monday morning.
Foulds said two cars were involved and police responded after receiving 911 calls from the area.
An SUV and a sedan appeared to be involved in the crash. The SUV was left turned over on its right side near a front lawn.
Officers were called the scene to photograph and reconstruct the collision, according to police radio transmissions.
No further information on the crash was available Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check eagletribune.com for updates.
