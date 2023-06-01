NORTH ANDOVER — After E.J. Foulds’ first day working as a police officer in June 1987, there was one thought running through his head: “This is the coolest job, I can’t wait to get back to work.”
Now, 36 years later 58-year-old Foulds is retiring as a lieutenant at the North Andover Police Department.
While he was introduced to the NAPD at a young age due to his father working as a sergeant on the force, Foulds was not interested in becoming an officer until after he graduated high school.
“I went through all the kid stages where I wanted to be a professional athlete, I wanted to be a doctor, so I really didn’t know I wanted to be a police officer until probably a couple years out of high school,” he said.
Though he was not always interested in police work, Foulds quickly grew to love the profession after responding to an armed robbery within his first 30 minutes on the job.
“That was my first real introduction to the job, and it was amazing, so that kind of got me hook, line, and sinker,” he said.
From then on there were a variety of highlights throughout his career but according to Foulds the experience that stood out to him was attending the FBI National Academy. The program led him to apply for chief positions in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire as he felt he could contribute more to a police department.
“I wanted to kind of put my mark on a police department, everything I have learned I wanted to pass that on because as a police officer you’re a mentor to the youth, but you’re also a mentor to the other officers. As you promote, you become more of a mentor,” Foulds said.
On top of his police work Foulds has gotten involved with the local community despite moving out of town in 1988. One involvement is his spot on the North Andover Festivals Committee which he has held since his late partner Fred Soucy asked him to fill his spot when he was battling leukemia.
“When he was going through treatments, he asked me if I would take his spot on the Festival Committee until he got better, and I said absolutely, so I took his spot that first year, and he got better, but it wasn’t around Christmas parade time, and then he relapsed and passed away. So, I basically got the Festival Committee position, the Santa Parade by default, just kind of to honor Fred Soucy, and keep everything he wanted to do and I wanted to do going and make sure that the police department was represented in it,” he said.
He also attributes his involvement to wanting to provide the community with the same opportunities he and his family had while living in North Andover.
“We attended Fourth of July celebrations, the Santa parades, North Andover just gave so much that we took advantage of, that I wanted to make sure that the town could still provide these things for the community,” Foulds said.
While retiring from a position in a community he has worked in for 36 years was a difficult choice, in recent months Foulds did not feel challenged and other opportunities arose.
“It’s interesting but the challenges aren’t there,” Foulds said. “Now whether that was a ‘me’ thing which probably is true. I wasn’t sure, but that’s when I started thinking about it, and then I started looking at some other job opportunities, one became available that I’m very interested in.”
While Foulds did not disclose the new job, he noted that the opportunity was in the public sector in New Hampshire and would not affect his pension.
As for North Andover, Foulds expressed appreciation for the community and its police department.
“We’ve got a great town, a great community and every one of the officers supports and promotes that community spirit and community involvement,” he said.
