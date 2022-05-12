NORTH ANDOVER — The roots of democracy run deep in North Andover.
That fact is always worth noting, but especially in a year when the town is celebrating its 375th anniversary.
Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo, who will preside over his 11th Town Meeting at North Andover High School on Tuesday, May 17 from 6:30 to 10 p.m., tries to honor that tradition by satisfying certain criteria.
"The meeting should be fair, open and efficient," he said.
At a time when a pandemic is still in effect, and the meeting is moving indoors after two years outside, it should also be safe.
"I do have authority, if there's a surge in Covid spread, that I can unilaterally change the date and change the site, and I will move it outside and push it into June, in consultation with the Board of Public Health and the Select Board," DiSalvo said. "But currently there is no emergency."
He expects a large turnout this year, with important votes being cast on a zoning overlay that, if approved, would kick off the renovation of Royal Crest Estates on Route 114.
Voters will also weigh in on new designs for the Middle School and Kittredge School, as part of Facilities Master Plan ll. This 15-year program aims to rebuild or renovate a number of North Andover's schools, along with Fire Station ll and the Youth Center.
DiSalvo said the Crozier Field House at the high school, where Town Meeting will be held, can hold around 2,700 people, and every precaution will be taken to protect the safety of participants.
A separate mask-mandatory area will be reserved in the main room for people who require or prefer that option, and a mask-mandatory section that also allows for social distancing will be provided in the cafeteria, DiSalvo said.
Professional audio and video, with speakers hanging from the rafters, will be featured in the main room. Although people in the cafeteria will be required to vote and debate in the main room, DiSalvo said a live feed will allow them to watch the meeting until that point.
"I will make accommodations for people in any room they are sitting in," he said.
DiSalvo, who leads the Massachusetts Moderators Association, will also allow people who cannot attend the meeting to text a question to 978-216-3774, or email it using a form at the town's website at the Town Meeting icon.
"While all the voting power is in the meeting, not necessarily all knowledge is in the meeting," DiSalvo said.
Participation is according to "simplified rules of parliamentary procedure," which are common sense rules that people are expected to follow to keep the meeting "fair and efficient."
"I don't allow parliamentary gamesmanship," DiSalvo said.
These rules require that people announce any conflict of interest they may have with respect to topics of debate.
"You want to know when somebody gets up to make an argument that they aren't conflicted and don't have a financial interest," DiSalvo said.
All presentations must be made visible to everyone in the room, but no one will be allowed to read that information once it appears on a screen.
"People don't want to look at you read a document that's going to be on the screen," DiSalvo said.
DiSalvo also pointed out that the number of votes required for each article to pass, whether two thirds or a simple majority, is published in the warrant.
"I as moderator do not have discretion," he said.
As at previous Town Meetings, free child care will be available to those who need it. Pre-registration is required at the town's website, by clicking on the Town Meeting icon, followed by the appropriate link. Anyone with questions about this service can call Community Programs at 978-794-3080.
