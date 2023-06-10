North Andover’s Select Board signed a proclamation June 5 marking August as “Breastfeeding Awareness Month,” an initiative led by a North Andover resident.
The proclamation was proposed by Jessica Pimentel, owner of Equally Expressed, a lactation services business in town. She hopes the proclamation will help local families feel supported.
“At the community level it is important just because our families that live in our communities need to know that our community is supporting them in their journey,” Pimentel said.
According to Pimentel, Breastfeeding Month is meant to provide encouragement to those who choose to breastfeed.
“Breastfeeding Awareness Month is meant to encourage, support, and promote human feeding for those families who wish to do so,” Pimentel said.
Pimentel is also a member of the Massachusetts Breastfeeding Coalition, an organization that helps get Breastfeeding Awareness month recognized statewide. Former Gov. Charlie Baker supported the proclamation while in office and members of the MBC expect Gov. Maura Healey will follow suit.
“Governor Baker had proclaimed August to be breastfeeding awareness month however long he was in office,” Pimentel said, “we have submitted it to Healey, we have not yet gotten the approval from Governor Healey, but we don’t expect any opposition,”.
While in Massachusetts August has long been declared to be Breastfeeding Month statewide, Pimentel believes it is important to have recognition on a local level as well.
“It really just comes back down to community. I can do all this work on the state level but if our communities are not engaged, if our communities are not supported, then what does it really mean for our families?” she asked.
Alongside North Andover, Pimentel is aiming to get the proclamation passed in other towns throughout the Merrimack Valley.
“All the surrounding towns and cities that are in my service area, I really just want to get these families to understand that they’re supported,” Pimentel said.
Looking forward, Pimentel hopes to highlight local businesses that support parents who breastfeed.
“What I’m looking to do is to highlight businesses and organizations that protect and promote breastfeeding,” she said.
Pimentel emphasized that regardless of whether parents choose to breastfeed or not, they should be supported by their communities.
“Our families need support at every level they can get, for those families that want to breastfeed, they deserve the right to education, support, advocacy, and everything. Those families that don’t want to breastfeed, they deserve to have information to make an informed decision, so that they can also be supported in their decision,” Pimentel said.
