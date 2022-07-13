NORTH ANDOVER — Maggie Clark is back on track.
The 16-year-old race car driver’s season ended last year on Sept. 11 after what Clark calls a “racing incident” at Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire.
“Another competitor drove right through the infield up into my left rear tire and spun me in front of the entire field,” Clark said.
Her race car was struck four or five times, including her door, by cars that were traveling between 35 and 50 mph.
“I sat for a minute and was waiting for them to come over to my window to see if I was OK, and my whole right side, it felt like I got shot out of a cannon and landed right on it,” said Clark, a student at North Andover High School. “It hurt really bad, and I kind of got a headache but I didn’t think anything of it. I stayed at the races the rest of the night.”
But her parents took her to the emergency room when they returned to North Andover. The X-rays were inconclusive but suggested there might have been a fracture in Clark’s growth plate where the bone was still maturing in her shoulder. That turned out not to be the case.
“We did September to January on physical therapy for the shoulder and nothing was getting better,” said Kim Timmons, her mother.
In fact, Clark’s headaches were getting worse. She couldn’t sleep more than an hour a night, acted grumpy at times, and got so dizzy one day at school that she had to come home.
Her primary care doctor suggested they see a pediatrician who specializes in orthopedics. The pediatrician told Clark in February that her symptoms were signs of a concussion.
“He was like, ‘You need to see somebody,”’ Timmons said. “I didn’t even know they did physical therapy for concussions.”
But that’s one of several things they do at Fyzical Dizziness & Fall Prevention Center in North Andover, where Clark started working with physical therapists Kaela Helle and Sydney Sunnerberg shortly after her diagnosis.
“I called on Wednesday and we had our first meeting on a Friday, and it was kind of eye-opening to watch her go through the initial intake interview,” Timmons said.
Clark was led into a computerized dynamic posturography testing device, which is like stepping inside a video game. While presenting patients with challenges that measure their balance, it also acts as a form of therapy.
“You get in this machine and they attach you to it and the floor will move,” Clark said. “You have to do different obstacles.”
In one challenge, she needed to avoid some gargoyles while defending herself with a pair of crossed swords. The floor works like mouse pads on a computer, with Clark trying to control the action with her feet, while her response is evaluated by the machine.
At the same time, words that name a color and are written in different colors are flashed in front of her eyes as part of something called a Modified Stroop Test.
“We’ll ask them to either tell us what color it’s written in, or what it says, and then we’ll rate her accuracy on it,” Helle said.
She said thinking about the words while performing physical tasks is difficult for people who have had concussions.
“Once she gets to the point where she can tolerate something a little bit more visually, and have that cognitive piece in it, it’s really key for the recovery,” Helle said.
Clark went to Fyzical twice a week for about a month, then once a week for another couple of months, before she was cleared to race again in April.
Along with her sessions in the CDP machine, Clark spent time on a treadmill where she performed increasingly difficult tasks while walking, such as focusing on an X while moving her head back and forth to the beat of a metronome.
Clark also had sessions on a suspended platform called a shuttle, where the floor moves from side to side and also back and forth like a seesaw while she tries to keep her balance.
While Clark’s initial test at Fyzical shows that she lost her balance four times and was at risk of falling, these problems were resolved by the time she “graduated” from treatment in April, Helle said.
“By the time she was done, she was completely normal,” Helle said.
Clark entered her first race when she was 13, well before she even had a learner’s permit. She learned racing from her father, who used to compete at Star Speedway, and also from her uncle, who still races there in big block super modifieds.
She said she always to tries to run her best lap, but takes one lap at a time.
“If you’re trying too hard, that’s when you almost mess up, and that’s when you get slower,” Clark said.
She competes in a class called “Pure Stock” in which everyone drives Honda Preludes that are at least 10 years old. Except for safety features, such as a roll cage and driver’s seat, they are exactly like the models on the road.
While some of the drivers she competes against are much older than Clark, some are even younger.
“As long as the parents sign off and give permission, they can race,” Timmons said.
Clark’s first full season of racing at Star was in 2020, when she ran 20 to 25 races. But 2021 was “a very tough year” in which she only completed one race, and not just because of her accident.
“We had mechanical problems, motor problems,” she said. “We caught on fire. We got into the wall, so they had to redo the front end of my car. We were chasing electrical problems all year, and then we finally got the car going and we got in a racing incident.”
Clark’s mother said the fire, which was ignited by the exhaust after oil leaked from a frayed line, was the most nerve-wracking moment in that difficult season.
“You could see, when she got out, she had pieces of her floor melted to her shoes,” Timmons said.
When asked why she loves racing, Clark mentioned the speed, but also the challenge of mastering her fears.
“I get in, and I’ll be scared and I’m like, I can’t be,” Clark said. “If I’m scared, I’m not going to do well. I feel like I can be a stronger person in the shop” where her family works on cars. “I’m a stronger person if I’m in the shop and driving race cars.”
She started racing again almost immediately after receiving clearance from Fyzical, although Clark admits her fears are intense after the experiences of last season.
“It’s very nerve-wracking to get in now,” Clark said. “There’s this thing called ‘staging,’ and that’s where we wait for the race in the cars and we’re all buckled in. You’ve got the helmets on, the shields down. I’ll get almost sick to my stomach sitting in there. So then I just tell myself that if this car wasn’t safe, my family wouldn’t let me race it.”
Clark thinks about all of the safety equipment she is wearing, and the protections built into her car, until she is reassured.
“If I get hurt, I get hurt doing what I like,” Clark said. “I really enjoy it.”
