NORTH ANDOVER — Resident Russell Norris received thunderous applause from an audience of more than 1,000 people for his unwavering support of Action for Boston Community Development during the organization’s Community Heroes Celebration in November.
“It felt great to share with my friends and family the impact we were all making,” he said. “But to share the stories of the heroes we recognized that night, to be able to relive and recognize the 50 years of service that John Drew [former president and CEO of ABCD] gave and to be able to smile together and see a great future was the real icing on the cake.”
General manager of the Boston office of Slalom Consulting, Norris has spearheaded a myriad of fundraising efforts for ABCD programs such as housing, healthcare, fuel assistance, education and career development.
“ABCD is beyond grateful for the support of Russell Norris and Slalom Boston in our efforts to lift people and communities out of poverty,” said Sharon Scott-Chandler, president and CEO of the organization. “When companies focus their assistance on community needs, great things can happen.”
Norris discovered ABCD three years ago when he was invited to the organization’s Field of Dreams charity softball tournament at Fenway Park.
“Through the invite, I learned a lot about ABCD and it felt like the perfect opportunity. ABCD was wonderful and we wanted to do more,” he said. “It’s a selfless organization with a long history of fighting for equality for all.”
Slalom Boston has now supported the Field of Dreams tournament for the past two summers and has provided ABCD with free business consulting services.
Norris said he was drawn to ABCD by its “mission and impact.”
“We all are privileged in so many ways and at some point we all got a helping hand to get where we are,” he said. “I have always felt at Slalom that we should give back and we focus on that. When I learned about the broad impact of ABCD to help the under-privileged, to fight poverty and to personally touch people’s lives, I was in awe and wanted to be part of that community.”
Because he is so adamant about the organization’s cause, Norris said raising money has been relatively simple.
“Once you’re inside an organization you can not only see the great work they are doing, but the potential they have if they can just get a bit more ahead,” he said. “I love unlocking potential in people and organizations.”
Norris also highlighted how ABCD and the Greater Boston Food Bank worked together to provide residents with food during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the effort has now shifted to help residents who face the dilemma of paying the heating bill or buying groceries.
In addition to his contributions to ABCD, Norris is currently on the Board of Directors of the Sunday River Ski and Snowboard Club. In that capacity, he helps raise funds for athletic scholarships and improvements to the Sunday River Ski Resort. He was also a member of the Dana-Farber Leadership Council and was on the Executive Board for Junior Achievement of Northern New England.
Founded in 1962 by social activist Melnea Cass, ABCD went on to launch the Urban College Renewal Program in 1967, which ultimately led to the establishment of the Urban College of Boston. ABCD is now the largest non-profit human services agency in New England.
