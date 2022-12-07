NORTH ANDOVER — Every year the Massachusetts Association of Science Teachers scours the state and combs through nominations in search of the top science teachers in the Commonwealth.
This year, Craig Richard, an eighth grade science teacher at North Andover Middle School, was chosen by MAST as Educator of The Year for Essex County.
According to MAST, the award is given to teachers who display “exemplary leadership and outstanding contributions to science education in their teaching.”
“It was a very nice surprise,” said Richard. “I look up to the teachers that nominated me, so to be recognized by them was really quite flattering.”
He also recognized the countless number of students who have walked into his classroom.
“I would like to thank my students, past and present, for an amazing 20 years,” said Richard. “Everyone has something to teach and what I have learned from my students has made me a better teacher and a better person. I share this award with you, my favorite teachers.”
Richard began teaching science in 2002 at South Lawrence East Middle School. Six years later, he made the move to North Andover Middle School.
“Science was always my favorite subject in school,” he said. “When I decided to give teaching a shot after leaving the marketing field, the subject choice was easy.”
Richard said his decision to teach middle school students was another “no brainer.”
“During my years as a middle schooler, I was fortunate to have had teachers that provided safe, caring learning environments that gave me the opportunity to be myself as I navigated the crazy world of adolescence,” he said. “I wanted to provide that same positive experience for my students.”
He said molding young minds has been a privilege.
“Although some people might question my sanity for choosing to work with 130 13- and 14-year-olds day in and day out, I couldn’t be more happy,” said Richard. “I truly feel blessed, I love their creativity, resilience and sense of humor.”
Richard has also remained in contact with many of his former students.
“I always love hearing about all of the great things going on in their lives,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better extended family.”
In addition to teaching eighth grade science, Richard is also the school’s science academic coordinator.
Although he is currently serving as president of MAST, Richard said he was not involved in his nomination or in the voting process, which was handled by MAST Awards Chairwoman Laura Carlin.
Richard is also a member of the National Science Teachers Association’s Supervision and Coordination Committee.
