NORTH ANDOVER — The Senior Center, 120 Main St., will host three events in February in celebration of Black History Month.
The first is a showing of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. The movie focuses on the life of Gertrude “Ma” Rainey, a pioneering blues singer who would become known as “The Mother of the Blues.”
The second event is a lecture titled “The History of the Black Press in Boston” and will be held on Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. Media historian Donna Halper, an associate professor at Lesley University, will discuss the history of the Black press and some of the first Black sportswriters, political reporters, investigative journalists and columnists.
The third event, the “Summer of Soul” documentary, will be held on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. For six weeks in the summer of 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed. “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. To register for these events, please call the Senior Center at 978-688-9560.
”The Elephant Man” comes to Plaistow’s Performing Arts Center
PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Players will perform “The Elephant Man” from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, 40 Greenough Road.
The shows start at 7 p.m. There will also be a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. Tickets for the “The Elephant Man” are $8 and can be purchased at timberlane.net/pac or by calling the box office at 603-257-5257.
Business networking luncheon planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking at Noon luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 10, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood St. The event will include a cash bar, complimentary soft drinks and your choice of chicken parmesan with pasta, sausage cacciatore with pasta, or chicken Caesar salad. Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
