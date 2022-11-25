NORTH ANDOVER — Superintendent Gregg Gilligan recently signed a new employment contract with the School Committee which will remain in effect until June 30, 2026.
The contract, which was signed in October, increased Gilligan’s annual salary from $197,005 to $200,000. The contract states that his salary will increase each year, topping out at $225,000 by June 2026.
The major difference between the new and prior contracts, is that Gilligan will no longer receive a $3,000 stipend for use of his personal vehicle for school business. Nor will he receive a $1,200 reimbursement for use of his cell phone.
In addition to a full benefits package, Gilligan will receive up to 15 sick days and two personal days per year. Although 225 sick days can be accrued, sick and personal days have no monetary value; so a buyback option will not be available.
Gilligan will also receive 25 vacation days per year as well as up to five days of bereavement leave for immediate family and up to three days for extended family.
During the latter part of the contract, Gilligan and the School Committee will have until June 30, 2025 to decide, in writing, if they want to begin negotiating a new contract.
In the event of a potential dismissal, the committee would need a majority vote and good cause for termination.
Good cause would include issues such as inefficiency, incapacity, insubordination and incompetence.
If Gilligan refused to resign, the committee would need to provide him with a written statement identifying the reasons for termination. The committee would also have 15 days to provide Gilligan with the time and place of a hearing to discuss dismissal.
Such a hearing may or may not be open to the public depending on what the committee decides.
Should Gilligan decide to leave the district, he must give 150 days notice, which would be sent to the home of each committee member.
Having been in the district since 1998, Gilligan served as a teaching assistant, a history teacher at North Andover High School, principal of Thomson Elementary School and assistant superintendent.
In December 2017, the committee voted unanimously to hire Gilligan to take the helm, replacing outgoing Superintendent Jennifer Price.
