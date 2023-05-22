When Patrick McGravey began teaching at North Andover Middle School he noticed a sign hanging in the sixth grade wing of the building that read “Symmes House”, a name he did not recognize but would later discover was an important part of Massachusetts history.
William Symmes was an Andover resident sent as a representative to the Massachusetts Ratification Convention. At the convention, Symmes voted “yes” in opposition to what he had been instructed to do, leading him to be effectively shunned and to later move to Portland.
McGravey, an eighth grade civics teacher, found it hard to believe that Symmes was not well known locally. So, when he was awarded a fellowship by the Massachusetts Historical Society he decided to use it to make Symmes a part of his curriculum.
“‘I said, ‘Well, why don’t I teach the process of the ratification of the Constitution using William Symmes?’, and so I pitched that idea to the Mass Historical Society, and they loved it,” McGravey said.
This year, McGravey’s students participated in a project where they drafted a citizen petition called “The William Symmes Jr. Act” to get the scorned historical figure recognized by the Town of North Andover.
Yet, the students were too young to file the petition and McGravey was not allowed due to the fact that he resides in Melrose. So, they enlisted the help of former state representative Christina Minicucci.
Minicucci agreed, which led them to the town solicitor who helped write the act in the proper language. McGravey then asked for volunteers to help pitch the act and seven students decided to get involved.
“Those seven kids, on their own, it was not for a grade, it’s not extra credit, they helped me write the slideshow, they approved it, they came after school and we practiced,” McGravey said.
Eighth graders Binduh Pai, Sofia Flores Quero Llamas, Trudy Du, Mariah Eskel, Keshav Mahadevan, Mehak Sankhla, and Michael Lane presented a slideshow about the William Symmes Act to the Select Board who approved it unanimously.
The students then went on to present a condensed version of their slideshow at Town Meeting where the act was passed by the majority.
“The beauty of it was, I was in the background, it was all them, that’s the best part of it. It’s the students that deserve all this amazing stuff, I just did what a good teacher does, and I encouraged and supported them,” McGravey said.
Now as McGravey looks to the future he sees potential to introduce more articles in years to come.
“I’m optimistic that I’ll be teaching this lesson every year, now that the town knows who he was, and what he did, and maybe we can do a different article next year,” McGravey said.
As for Symmes, McGravey is glad he is getting recognition after all this time.
“I think what he did was great, and I think he deserves to be recognized and now he’ll at least be taught in my class every year,” McGravey said.
