Pandemic induced anxiety affected more than just humans.
In 17-year-old North Andover resident Erica Parks’ self-published debut novel, “Pippa Finds A Friend”, she tells the story of her puppy Pippa’s struggles during the pandemic and her journey to overcoming her fears.
Parks and her family adopted Pippa in February 2020, and their veterinarian set a goal for the dog to meet 100 people and 100 dogs to properly socialize her. Those efforts were interrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing Pippa to develop anxiety.
The book details Pippa’s struggles with everyday interactions and regression in her social life. The Parks family decided to introduce the puppy to another dog which eventually alleviated her stress.
Parks felt that Pippa’s story could apply to the lives of many, inspiring her to write a book.
“I thought it could teach a lot of people different things,” Parks said.
After writing the book, Parks was in search of an illustrator and consulted an AP art teacher at North Andover High School to find a student for the job. This led to her selecting Marielle Barrios, a recent NAHS graduate.
“She took everything I had envisioned and brought it to life, and it was even more than I was expecting,” Parks said.
The book hit stands August 2, and its proceeds will be given to MSPCA. According to Parks, this choice centered around her desire for people to experience the joys of adoption as her family did.
“The shelters did so much when we were adopting Pippa,” Parks said, “so, I really wanted to make sure that this book could go towards helping other animals so that they can impact their humans in the same way Pippa impacted me and my family,”.
As for Pippa, Parks says she is now social and loves spending time with people and other dogs.
“She was so shy before coming out of her shell, but now she’s one of the most friendly dogs, she runs up to anyone she’s ever met and wags her tail,” Parks said.
