NORTH ANDOVER — For Niels Restrepo, a rising senior at North Andover High School, the clothing drive he started to give back to his grandmother’s community in the Dominican Republic is “because of everything she’s given me.”
The clothing drive known as “NAHS Amoritos” was brought to life in January due to Restrepo being motivated to help the place his grandmother hails from.
“What really inspired me was my grandma. My grandma was from the Dominican Republic, not really my grandma, but from a young age I knew her, so she’s basically my grandmother,” Restrepo said, “I wanted to do something to help out her local community,”.
After speaking with his grandmother, Antonia Fernandez Paszual, about the idea, she connected him to an organization in need of donations in the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
“She actually had a friend who was connected to an organization, Amor y Paz,” Restrepo said. “They said they needed clothes and other small items, and I was like ‘I can get North Andover to back it up,’”.
Restrepo then enlisted the help of his friend and fellow rising senior James Sciacca and the pair got to work.
“We made a flyer with all the information like what we needed. I got into contact with the lady from the charity to ask her what she needed and we landed on summer clothing,” Restrepo said.
In order to collect clothes, they set up a donation box at North Andover High School, accepted donations at Restrepo’s house, traveled around town to pick up items, and went door to door locally, which Restrepo found to be harder than he expected.
“It was just a lot of work, because really I didn’t expect it to be that difficult, but it was so worth it in the end,” he said.
Yet, despite any difficulties the drive ended up collecting more items than they had anticipated.
The boxes containing the donations were recently shipped off to Amor y Paz and will be handled by the organization from here on out.
“I’m going to take a big box and ship it to her address and then she through the organization is going to split up the clothing between five different organizations,” Retrespo said.
According to his grandmother, the items will go to orphans, impoverished families, the elderly, school systems that don’t have enough funding, and children who go to school outside the region.
After organizing this drive, Restrepo hopes to continue pursuing community service.
“I’m definitely going to do something like this, I might do different supplies, not just clothing, something with Dominican Republic or any kind of charity things again,” he said.
As for NAHS Amoritos, Restrepo and Sciacca hope to continue accepting donations at Restrepo’s home at 29 North Cross Road in North Andover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.