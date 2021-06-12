NORTH ANDOVER — The Annual Town Meeting is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at North Andover High School's Joe Walsh Stadium.
This year’s process will look slightly different than the 2020 meeting — held in the throes of the pandemic — according to Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo. Less distance is now required between people, but safety will remain a priority.
“To respect our neighbors who are vulnerable or remain anxious, and to avoid placing a chill on voter participation in Town Meeting, it will be required that masks be worn while queuing and moving about the meeting,” DiSalvo said.
Masks can only be removed when seated and when a participant is speaking at a microphone. A two-minute limit will be imposed on all speakers.
One of the first items up for discussion is a proposed school operating budget of $54 million, a 2.5% increase from the previous fiscal year.
Almost all line item expenses are flat in the new school budget, with the exception of salaries - which are adjusted annually for cost of living and promotions - and transportation, due to pandemic impacts.
A similar percentage increase is seen in the proposed town budget, topping out near $100 million.
Rather than being asked to vote on each line item, town meeting participants vote on the various subtotals reflecting the overall budget for individual categories.
By approving the subtotals, rather than individual line items, the town manager is said to have spending flexibility as long as the category amounts are not exceeded.
A total of 32 warrant articles addressing town bylaws, land-use, operational policies, budgets and spending items are slated for discussion.
A notable citizen’s petition on the ballot seeks a two-year moratorium on the construction of multi-family dwellings consisting of three or more units anywhere in town.
The item also calls for a comprehensive study to determine the impact of said construction, on municipal services, public schools, public safety resources and more.
Two-thirds approval is needed for the petition to be successful.
Parents of students in kindergarten through sixth grade can take advantage of free on-site childcare during the meeting. Pre-registration is required and drop-ins will not be accepted.
More information can be found online at sites.google.com/northandoverma.gov/annual-town-meeting-2021/home.