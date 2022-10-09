NORTH ANDOVER — Two ride-hailing passengers, including a 25-year-old local woman, were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Boston.
Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover died as did another back seat passenger – Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York – when the 2007 Lexus SUV they were riding in was struck from behind by a Kenworth tow truck Saturday about 10 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.
A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the SUV, which was traveling north on I-93, had slowed just south of Exit 20 in Boston when the accident occurred.
A 2012 Honda Civic sedan traveling behind the Kenworth then hit the truck at an angle, state police said in a release.
The crash trapped Madani and Fekert in the vehicle and both women were declared dead at the scene.
The operator of the SUV, described by state police as a 53-year-old man from Revere, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.
The operator of the tow truck, a man from Salem, Massachusetts, and a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, who was driving the Honda, were both uninjured and remained at the accident scene to speak to investigators.
The crash resulted in lane closures until 1:44 a.m.
State police said the investigation is ongoing and will determine whether criminal charges are warranted.
