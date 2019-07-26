BOSTON — A federal jury has indicted a North Andover woman accused of selling illegal and dangerous silicone injections, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.
Gladys Araceli Ceron, 71, was indicted on four counts of delivery for pay of an adulterated or misbranded medical device received in interstate commerce with the intent to defraud or mislead, according to Lelling.
Ceron, charged with the criminal complaint on May 15, will appear before U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Donald Cabell on Aug. 8, to a statement from Lelling's office.
According to charging documents, Ceron operated her business in Lawrence with "gluteal material" from a source in Florida for over eight years.
During a search of source’s residence in 2016, plastic bottles of suspected cosmetic silicone fillers were sized, according to Lelling's statement.
Lab tests confirmed that those fillers contained silicone oil, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns can travel through blood vessels and cause a stroke, death or permanent disfigurement, the statement said.
In 2018, a cooperating witness working with agents began making recorded phone calls to Ceron in order to arrange for buttock enhancing and facial injections, according to the statement.
During a recorded meeting on May 24, 2018, Ceron allegedly told the cooperating witness that she charges $500 for buttock injections and $60 for each wrinkle-filling injection, according to the statement.
A search of Ceron’s business in Lawrence in June 2018 led to the seizure of several bottles and syringes of a substance that tests revealed to be silicone oil, according to the statement. Numerous uncapped, used, syringes were also recovered from the business, officials said.
The indictment further alleges that Ceron performed illegal injections to augment the buttock or fill wrinkles of three other women in exchange for money, and that she misled her victims about her qualifications, and the identity and safety of the material that she was injecting, according to the statement.
Members of the public who believe they may be a victim of this crime should contact usama.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.
According to federal officials, the charging statute provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.