NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Women's Club is celebrating the town's 375th birthday this Friday with a gala event at the Stevens Estate.
"We have a wonderful band called Silver Arrow Band, it's a five star rated band, and a very lovely gourmet menu for dinner," said Rosemary Connelly Smedile, president of the club.
The three-course meal will be prepared and served by Fireside Catering, the new managers of the Stevens Estate, in a sail tent on the lawn behind the mansion.
"You can dress in evening wear, right up to simple gowns, and black tie optional, " Smedile said.
The North Andover Women's Club held a gala to celebrate the 350th anniversary of North Andover's original settlement in 1646, so they felt it was appropriate to honor this year's birthday as well.
The club itself is around 85 years old, Smedile said, and has always focused on helping others, which is why the event will feature raffles and a silent auction.
"We are a group of women from all different backgrounds and professions and we gather together and raise money," she said. "All of it goes back to needy causes in the town of North Andover. For example, scholarships for our high school kids."
The club also organizes go-bags with sheets, toiletries and other items, which the police and fire departments can give to people who have to leave their homes quickly.
"We also made contributions to Knight's Closet, and that is for middle school children whose families might be struggling, so they might be able to get fun and feel-good types of clothes, to make them feel like all the other kids," Smedile said.
The club has made donations to local sports and music programs, and has helped to repair a veteran's car, so he could get to doctor's visits. They also raised funds by "flocking" people's lawns with pink flamingos, and gave the proceeds to nurses who were confronting the pandemic.
"The money we raised from flocking, we went out and bought gift certificates for the heroes," Smedile said.
The club gets suggestions from people in town for causes that deserve funding, and members vote for what they want to support.
"It's a great group of ladies who work hard, " Smedile said. "It's a feel good organization, and we welcome other women to join our group."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.