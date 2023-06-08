North Andover’s Field of Honor has returned for its fifth year on the Town Common. The annual event seeks to honor heroes by offering locals an opportunity to dedicate a flag to them.
This year 500 flags are adorning the Common for the event run by the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers.
“Originally five years ago we did 300 flags and then expanded it to 500 flags to honor veterans, first responders, and just heroes in our lives,” Mike Souza, vice president-elect of the Field of Honor said.
The event began on May 27 with a small opening ceremony where local organizations were in attendance.
“It really is kind of lowkey. We just gather with the VFW, American Legion, and Boy Scout Troop 87 helped out this year, and kind of just do a small celebration of putting up the flags,” Souza said.
Now, those who are interested are able to dedicate a flag either online or in person at a tent in the Common.
When dedicating a flag, those participating can put the description, name and rank of the person being honored as well as a message. That information is then put on a laminated card and attached to the flag in the field.
“Then people come by to see that at the end of the three weeks, they get to keep the flag and the pole or they can opt for a tri folded flag that’s more suitable for display on a mantel or shipping,” Souza said.
All proceeds from the flag purchases will go towards child abuse prevention.
Local students are also getting involved with the Field of Honor due to the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers reaching out to North Andover schools Superintendent Greg Gilligan, which led to a poetry program.
“We’ve created a poetry program where students could write about the Field of Honor or the theme peace and for the first time we’ve built a kiosk and we’re displaying them at the fields along with the flags so kids can come down and participate, and families can participate in that way as well,” Souza said.
The event will conclude with a closing ceremony on June 17 that will have a reading of the flag dedications, students’ poems and guest speakers.
“On the North Andover Common we read each and every one of the dedications, and many people come to just hear their loved ones be honored,” Souza said. “It’s really a special meaning to people, and it has expanded because people honor teachers and coaches and anyone that’s been a hero in their lives.”
The closing ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on June 17 at the North Andover Common.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.