NORTH ANDOVER — Stretches of Great Pond Road along the north end of Lake Cochichewick will be shut down for four weeks starting October so crews can perform restoration work on the lake’s shores that will also stabilize the road.
“We have a couple of long stretches where the water over time has eroded the banking,” Director of Public Works Jim Stanford said.
A start date hasn’t been determined because a contract has yet to be awarded for the project, which will block the road during the day while heavy equipment lowers metal sheeting into position.
However, the road may be open at night, and access will always be maintained for abutters, Stanford said. Details will be posted on social media, and signs will alert motorists about the project.
In anticipation of this closure, road work was conducted this summer on Bradford St. so it can be used in a detour. Fresh asphalt was laid down in the stretch from Barker Street to Great Pond Road, and there are plans to paint stripes on its surface this fall.
“The reason it hasn’t been done yet is we do it at night, and with all the rain we’ve had this summer, you’ve got to have dry conditions,” Stanford said.
There are also plans to spread loam and grass seed alongside the new asphalt, in order to stabilize the pavement and “back up the edge,” Stanford said.
“You don’t do it in the summer because you’re not going to get grass to grow,” he said.
But Frederick Glore of West Boxford felt work like that should have already been completed, as he stated in a letter to town authorities and several newspapers after recently coming across a pickup truck that had driven off Bradford Street.
The wheels off the asphalt were in a depression that Glore said was 18 inches deep, leaving the other set of wheels up in the air, until someone with another pickup helped to pull the truck out, Glore said when contacted by phone.
Stanford pointed out that there are limits to the town’s right of way on Bradford Street, along with conservation and wetlands impacts to consider.
“You can’t modernize every road to meet highway standards,” he said.
Glore’s letter also said a lack of signs posting “dangerous curves” or speed limits on Bradford Street creates a “dangerous situation” that he expects to result in “fatalities” when “delivery drivers” use Bradford St. after an Amazon facility opens on Route 125 next fall.
“The point of the letter is that the town of North Andover does things in a very incomplete fashion,” Glore said. He blamed “the poor condition of the road” for a fiery crash in September, 2019 that sent four students from Brooks School to the hospital.
But Stanford clarified that Amazon will only be using large trucks that will be limited to traveling on Route 125, while Detective Lt. Eric Foulds said North Andover’s Police Department had reached a different conclusion about that crash in 2019.
“The accident involving the Brooks students was attributed to driver inexperience, and the operator was charged accordingly,” he said in an email.
A speed limit of 30 mph is posted on both sides of Bradford Street in the section from Barker Street to Route 125, but none is posted between Barker Street and Great Pond Road. Several signs there do warn drivers to watch for pedestrians, entering cars, and a dangerous intersection.
“I’m not sure why there are no speed limit signs on that stretch of Bradford Street,” Foulds said. “I do remember a sign going from Great Pond Road several years ago, but it is no longer there. I will work with our safety officer and DPW to have signs replaced.”
In the meantime, according to a Massachusetts law that Glore cites in his letter, when a speed isn’t posted on a street that runs “outside a thickly settled or business district,” it is against the law to exceed 40 mph for more than a quarter mile.
A search of police records reveals that there were 13 motor vehicle accidents on Bradford Street between January 1, 2011 and Sept. 13, 2021. Great Pond Road, which is busier and longer, had 67 accidents during the same period.
“Bradford Street is a narrow country road that, until several years ago, was actually a dirt road,” Foulds said. “The town has made numerous improvements to the road over the years, and has more improvements planned. This road is traveled every day by hundreds of vehicles who use it as a connecting road between Route 125 and Route 133 without incident. Bradford Street is not a dangerous road for motorists obeying the speed limit.”