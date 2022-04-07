NORTH ANDOVER — Joe Finn, a law enforcement officer who recently served as special agent in charge of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, has announced he is running for state representative from Massachusetts' realigned 14th Essex District.
"We live in turbulent times, as skyrocketing inflation continues to skyrocket, driving up prices, devaluing our wages, and wiping out people’s savings," Finn said in a press release. "Our communities are expanding at an unprecedented rate, making it more difficult than ever to deliver excellent services and raise our families.
"We need representation on Beacon Hill that understands the plight that everyday people are dealing with and is unafraid to stand up for their constituents."
Finn said he's confident his background as a special agent, where he was responsible for ensuring honesty and efficiency at various levels of government, will translate to quality representation in Beacon Hill's House of Representatives.
"I believe businesses and residents are dissatisfied with the status quo," Finn added. "We need representation that answers to the people, first and foremost."
Finn's priorities include focusing on reducing the tax burdens shouldered by families and small businesses, increasing the flow of state aid to local schools and town services, cutting back on reckless spending, fighting to keep communities safe by ensuring police and fire services have enough resources, and increasing affordable housing options for senior citizens and veterans.
The North Andover resident and father of three, who coaches baseball and basketball teams in town, said he recently felt a calling to work in public service.
Finn and his wife Nancy have lived in North Andover, where Nancy is a native, for 22 years. Before launching his 30-year career in law enforcement, Finn earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Assumption University and an MBA from Providence College.
To learn more about Joe's campaign for state representative, visit his website at www.electjoefinn.com or www.facebook.com/electjoefinn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.