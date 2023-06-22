NORTH ANDOVER — The barn at Parson Barnard House is set to be the new home to the town’s semiannual Makers Market.
The Makers Market originated in December when the organization held a Christmas market at the North Andover Historical Society. That led Stan Limpert, the president of the Board of the Historical Society, to reach out to the committee behind the market about using Parson Barnard House’s barn as a venue.
“Stan approached me, and he said ‘We would really love to use this barn and use it to have artisan markets,’” said Darcie Nuttall, a member of the committee that organizes the market.
“The goal of the Makers Market is to support artisans and bring an element of creativity to kind of encourage that in the community. The second goal of the Makers’ Market is to create some really cool community events, something that’s good for North Andover,” Nuttall said.
The barn that will function as the market’s new home was built in 1715 and renovated in 2017, which brought the space from structurally unsound to modernized with electricity.
“It’s also been renovated, so the inside has new electrical, they replaced the upstairs floor. So, it’s definitely perfect for our rustic events like artisan workshops,” Nuttall said.
As they move to the new space, the Makers Market intends to downsize to 10 tables to accommodate the venue.
“What we decided to do at the Makers Market is scale down our event and make it a smaller event where instead of like 40 or 50 vendors we have maybe 10,” Nuttall said.
Artisan tables will be on the ground floor of the barn while the top floor will be dedicated to children’s workshops.
“I think this is a good start to support artisans by letting them have the opportunity to sell their items, but also create a really fun event with reasonably priced workshops for kids,” Nuttall said.
According to Nuttall, the North Andover Historical Society also hopes the market will draw more people to an event they host during the summer called “First Saturday” where they allow people to visit Parson Barnard House and the barn.
The first market is set to take place on Aug. 5, and Nuttall says the frequency of the markets will depend on turnout.
“We want to see how the community responds to it, see if it’s a good location, we want to see how it works out first,” Nuttall said.
