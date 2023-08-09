NORTH ANDOVER — Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues estimates that flooding from the extreme rainstorm Tuesday caused $20 million worth of damage in the community.
The town responded by declaring a state of emergency and on Wednesday, Murphy-Rodrigues sent a message urging residents and businesses to record damage to their property in a form on the town's website so North Andover can apply for state and federal disaster assistance.
"We already had 24 people respond to the form, with damage ranging from $400 to $50,000," she said.
The threshold for applying for disaster relief is $750,000 in damage, Murphy-Rodrigues said. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Association has already been out to conduct an initial assessment.
"At this time we do not know if we will qualify for financial assistance, but we are working toward that goal," Murphy-Rodrigues said in her message. She also said the American Red Cross is available for anyone who needs assistance.
Select Board member Rosemary Smedile said streets were mostly dried out by Wednesday and that the businesses on the lowest part of High Street had been hit the hardest.
"You can see that there's a slant going down toward the bottom of High Street," she said. "It's not just that they got 7 or 8 inches of water, but they also got everybody else's water."
Murphy-Rodrigues said it would take days to get these places cleaned, and one of the hardest hit in that area was Jaime's Restaurant, where windows and door jambs were pushed out by the pressure of rising water. A GoFundMe page had raised $60,000 for Jaime's by Wednesday afternoon.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, is planning to visit High Street on Thursday to assess the damage with Murphy-Rodrigues and town officials.
"Across the street, at 4 High St., the building that has Tavern on High and additional offices, that took on a lot of water," Murphy-Rodrigues said. "People don't realize how many businesses are back there."
Along with damage to businesses, there was erosion of infrastructure such as roads, bridges and the dam on Sutton Pond behind Town Hall that will need to be assessed and repaired.
"Sutton Pond runs out to the Merrimack, I believe," said Select Board member Dick Vaillancourt. "I believe that is what failed, part of the system down there, the levee system down there failed or didn't operate as expected."
Murphy-Rodrigues said a sinkhole opened up on Waverly Road that will need to be addressed. She said power was out in many places, and Middlesex Street was the last place to have electricity restored Wednesday afternoon.
"A couple of small areas might still be out over near the Meadowview condos," Murphy-Rodrigues said. Anyone who still needs help getting power restored should call Town Hall, she said.
Great Pond Road was still shut down Wednesday morning until Department of Public Works crews could get it open, Vaillancourt said.
"It's worth noting all of the town departments that were there," Vaillancourt said. "They really worked hard to get things as straight as they could at the time, pumping out those mills and salvaging as much as they could. It was remarkable."
Smedile said North Andover has endured a lot, including COVID-19 and the gas explosions of 2018, but is responding with a sense of urgency to this latest challenge.
"They're putting in a full-scale effort to make sure people get the help they need," she said.
