A federal U.S. District Court judge last week dismissed a free speech rights case brought by Gloucester parent Inge Berge over a demand by Gloucester school officials that he remove a video he posted to Facebook he took as he sought tickets to his daughter’s middle school play at the schools’ administrative office on Blackburn Drive on March 3.
But the case isn’t over. Berge’s Gloucester attorney, Marc Randazza, said Monday he filed a notice of appeal with the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.
“In this case, Inge Berge went to a government office to interview some government officials. He filmed his encounter. He posted the video online. Shortly thereafter, the government agency sent him a demand letter that threatened criminal prosecution if he didn’t take it down — on the basis that they didn’t consent to being filmed,” Randazza said in an email. Berge sued and sought a preliminary injunction.
However, U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley on Dec. 5 granted school officials’ and the School Committee’s motion to dismiss the suit, denied as moot Berge’s motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, and denied as moot Berge’s motion to extend the time to file his opposition to the schools’ motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.
“The Gloucester Public Schools is pleased with the District Court’s decision to dismiss the suit brought by Mr. Berge,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis in a statement.
After Berge posted his video, the “citizen journalist” got a letter from Roberta Eason, the schools’ human resources director, demanding he take it down or face legal action, alleging he violated the state’s wiretapping statute “because he recorded his conversation with (Executive Secretary Stephanie) Delisi without her consent” and posted it.
The letter prompted Berge to hire Randazza to file the complaint in federal court on March 7. The demand letter from the schools was “revoked” on March 22, the decision states.
Berge claimed he had a First Amendment right to record and publish the video, which he claimed the schools violated by sending Eason’s letter. He sought declaratory relief that he did not violate the state’s Wiretap Statute or the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
The decision states school officials argued that Berge’s act of recording was not protected by the First Amendment because among other things, it did not involve a matter of “public concern” and that his post was likewise unprotected. The defendants claimed they “are entitled to qualified immunity,” and that Berge failed “to state a claim of municipal liability against the Gloucester School Committee.” Because Berge failed to state such a claim, “his demands for declaratory relief under the Massachusetts Wiretap Statue and FERPA are moot,” the judge wrote.
While the decision states that Berge had backed down from claiming a First Amendment right to record the video, it took on a narrowed claim that the schools’ letter amounted to retaliation under the First Amendment.
The judge wrote Berge had “failed to meet his burden to show that the individual defendants’ conduct violated any clearly established right,” and that school officials are “entitled to the protection of qualified immunity.”
Qualified immunity shields government officials doing their jobs from civil liability as long as “their conduct does not violate established statutory or constitutional rights which a reasonable person would have known,” according to the decision.
“The dismissal was based in part (the only part we seek to appeal) that the individual government officials are entitled to qualified immunity,” Randazza said in an email, “because there is no clearly established law that threatening criminal prosecution over a material being published is unconstitutional.”
“What is ‘clear’ is that the government violated the Constitution,” Randazza added. “And we are confident that the appellate court will see it that way.”
Randazza said the nonprofit Center for American Liberty has signed on as co-counsel. Its CEO and founder is conservative civil rights attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon, a Republican National Committeewoman from California and Fox News contributor, according to various websites.
Center for American Liberty Executive Director Mark Trammell said in a statement: “When government officials threaten to prosecute citizen journalists for legally reporting newsworthy stories, as Gloucester officials did here, our very democracy is in jeopardy.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.
