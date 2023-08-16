BEVERLY — Two members of the FEMA search-and-rescue team based in Beverly have been deployed to Hawaii in the aftermath of the state’s deadly wildfires.
A spokesman said the two team members are logistics specialists and they left for Maui on Friday. He said he was not authorized to provide any more information.
More than 250 FEMA personnel from around the country have been deployed to Hawaii to assist with the wildfire response and recovery efforts, according to the agency.
The Beverly-based team, Massachusetts Task Force 1, is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency Urban Search & Rescue task forces in the country. It includes about 200 volunteers from all six New England states who undergo voluntary training and are paid only when they respond to emergencies.
Many team members are police, firefighters, doctors, paramedics, engineers and canine handlers. They are based at a site next to Beverly Airport.
Task Force 1 has responded to several emergencies dating back to 1995, including the 9/11 attacks in New York City in 2001. Last month members helped evacuate people from flooded homes and vehicles in Vermont.
Last year a team spent 12 days in Florida assisting with the response to Hurricane Ian.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.