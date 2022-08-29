Underwater miracles do happen. Case in point: A student diver from Peabody finding a woman’s lost cell phone in 25 feet of water off Back Beach in Rockport.
Laura Hernandez of Colombia was visiting Cape Ann from New York City where she is studying English. She went out paddle boarding but fell, losing her cell phone in the watery depths. She swam around in search of it but found it impossible to see far because of the seaweed.
“I was visiting with family and friends for the weekend and despite being an incredible place to visit, my happiness of being in Rockport vanished when my phone disappeared into the water! I was told that scuba divers often come to Back Beach to dive and take lessons so I woke up early the next day to seek out the divers and tell them what happened the day before to see if they could help,” recounted Hernandez. “I had information in it that I may not have been able to get back.”
It was an iPhone 13 in a pink waterproof case.
She found a class underway early Sunday morning, just hours before she had to leave to return to New York.
“I wanted to share the amazing string of events,” Hernandez continued. “The phone had been under water for around 20 hours and although I thought it would be impossible to find, a miracle happened.”
Among the divers taking a certification course was Vanessa Kahn, 26, of Peabody.
“I’m a new diver, and it was the first dive of the day so I had no idea what it was going to be like down there,” Kahn said. “It was my first time at Back Beach and our first real open ocean dive because the day before we worked on skills.”
Hernandez approached the dive master, Larry Bettencourt of Undersea Divers in Danvers, whose response was that he honesty didn’t think they were going to find it. But he had her leave a name and number just in case, but explained that his main responsibility was his class of divers.
“(Hernandez) pointed out to an area of the open ocean and said it’s out there,” said Kahn. “We were a class of six and we had to stick to our program. But after a few hours, the diver master said let’s dive in the area that Laura was pointing to and comb through as we head back to shore. He kept saying ‘I don’t think we’re going to find it.’ “
Kahn was diving directly next to the instructor when she spotted that bright pink waterproof case.
“I knew exactly what it was and swam over to get it. Larry turned around to make sure we were all there and I waved the phone underwater and he came over to give me a high five and fist bump. Later in the day, he said it really made his day. He was so happy,” related Kahn.
And as if Poseidon himself was celebrating, the phone screen went off with an illumination effect as she retrieved it.
“Vanessa Kahn, one of the nicest people I have ever met, came out of the water with my phone in her hand. My phone is in perfect condition and I left Rockport super happy and even more motivated to come back due to the friendly people, great beaches, and fun activities like scuba diving, kayaking and paddle boarding,” said Hernandez. “Thank you scuba divers, you make Rockport even more interesting and cozy.”
Kahn, who works in marketing and communications as a digital media specialist at New England Aquarium, had a further gift for Hernandez.
She was able to take a selfie of the dive group coming out of the ocean on Hernandez’s cell phone, thinking it would be a fun surprise when Hernandez found it in her cell phone photos, which she did.
“I learned in my course that you want to always be respectful, whether it is underwater sea creatures, the people who use the beach, or the locals,” said Kahn. “I will never forget this experience, that before I was even certified, I pulled a phone from the ocean floor. I was dripping wet and she came up to me and hugged me. It was such a positive experience.”
